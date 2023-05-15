WHEN Orange CYMS were swarming all around the Bathurst Panthers' try line in the early stages of Sunday's Peter McDonald Premiership clash at Carrington Park it looked like a near guarantee that the visitors would open the scoring.
Mick Latu had other ideas.
When a pass out to CYMS' left wing hung in the air for a little too long it was an opportunity that the Panthers winger wasn't going to waste.
Latu grabbed the ball and sprinted more than 90 metres down the field to open the Panthers' account and set the tone for his team's 42-10 victory.
The winger never looked like being touched by any of the pursuing CYMS defenders.
"It was great to test the legs out. I probably haven't run that far in two years," Latu said.
"It's nice to see that I've got that little bit of speed still there."
It wasn't the only time Latu would cross the stripe on Sunday.
Latu wouldn't have to work anywhere near as hard for his second try of the day, which came towards the back end of the match.
A short ball to Latus short side caught the CYMS defence completely off guard and the Panthers winger strolled in over the remaining 20 metres to make the score 36-4.
Despite being down on possession in the opening half Panthers were able to take a 12-4 advantage into the half-time break of Sunday's game.
Latu said that gave the team a massive confidence boost.
"It's good to show that we could muscle up," he said.
"We saw out five sets before they finally scored and then there was another time where they had three in a row and they didn't score.
"In our first two teams we got rolled by a fair few points. We lost on a mercy rule in the first week and then went down by 30 the next week. It's good to turn that around."
Latu started the season at centre but has been able to utilise his speed a little more after the switch to the wing.
"I'm back out on the wing now so it's been easier to make defensive reads," he said.
"I was in the centres before. I'm now just worried about what I'm doing and not what the person inside me is doing. It's easy to just trust my insides and follow what they're doing."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
