GETTING behind the wheel of a car without a licence has landed a man in hot water, who earned himself a $1,000 fine to pay.
Seluini Havili Mau, 28, of Calliope Street, Guildford was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on May 10, 2023 for driving with a refused licence application.
Police attached to the Bathurst Highway Patrol were on the Great Western Highway in Kelso about 4.30pm on March 30, 2023 when they stopped Mau for mobile testing, court documents state.
Mau - who had three passengers - was asked by police for his licence when he said "I have one but it's suspended".
The court heard police used Mau's Proof of Age card details in the RMS system, which showed he was suspended for demerit point loss.
He was then issued a court attendance notice.
Magistrate D Pearce found the charge proved and fined Mau $1000. He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.
