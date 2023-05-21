Western Advocate
Seluini Havili Mau in Bathurst Court for driving without a licence

By Court Reporter
Updated May 21 2023 - 12:21pm, first published 12:00pm
A person with their hands placed on a vehicle's steering wheel. File picture
GETTING behind the wheel of a car without a licence has landed a man in hot water, who earned himself a $1,000 fine to pay.

