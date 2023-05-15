Western Advocate
Zig Zag Railway confirms its reopening date after years of restoration

Updated May 15 2023 - 11:50am, first published 11:30am
The Zig Zag Railway is set to reopen later this month. Picture by Craig Marshall
AFTER years of restoration works and anticipation, the historic Zig Zag Railway is set to officially reopen to the public at the end of May.

