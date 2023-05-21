THERE were around 200 guests who attended the inaugural Boys to the Bush Bathurst ball, all showing their support for the work the organisation does.
Between staff, sponsors, volunteers and the wider community, a great range of people came together for a fun night and a good cause.
Boys to the Bush was founded to help young men growing up in disadvantaged circumstances achieve their goals and live a better life.
The gala night also acted as a fundraiser for the organisation, with money from tickets sales, the raffle and the auction going towards helping Boys to the Bush help others.
A group of Western Advocate representatives attended the event to show their support.
