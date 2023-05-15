Western Advocate
Wolfenden, Hanrahan, Williams, Cullen-Ward and Taylor picked for West Central West

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated May 15 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 4:30pm
Bathurst under 17s talents Hallie Wolfenden, Samantha Hanrahan, Hannah-Lee Williams, Bronte Cullen-Ward and Mimi Taylor have all been named in the West Central West netball.
THEY might not feature in any comic book, but when it comes to netball Hallie Wolfenden, Samantha Hanrahan, Hannah-Lee Williams, Bronte Cullen-Ward and Mimi Taylor are certainly Bathurst's fantastic five.

