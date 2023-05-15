THEY might not feature in any comic book, but when it comes to netball Hallie Wolfenden, Samantha Hanrahan, Hannah-Lee Williams, Bronte Cullen-Ward and Mimi Taylor are certainly Bathurst's fantastic five.
They set the court on fire like human torches, they intercept passes as if they've got super-stretchy limbs and in defence they're like a brick wall.
While all five are still competing at under 17s level, such are their netball skills that they have been named in the open age West Central West side which will contest this year's Regional State Cup.
It's an effort which makes their Bathurst under 17s coach Trish Williams proud.
"It's a very good good result. I always have belief in who I select and always encourage them to try their best," she said.
Cullen-Ward, Wolfenden and Williams all retained their spots after being part of the West Central West side which placed second at last year's inaugural state tournament.
"Hannah, she's a smart player. This time coming through, her ability to read the play and change her pace and direction through that centre court is just beautiful," Trish Williams said.
"Things are coming together for her and she loves it, you've only got to look at her when she's on court, she's smiling when she plays.
"Hallie is getting further up off the ground and Bronte is just that smooth, cool shooter, she's graceful in the circle and has got that vision."
For Hanrahan and Taylor, this season will be their first representing West Central West, but both are well deserving of their spots.
Taylor will form part of the side's defence while Hanrahan's selection is thanks to her versatility.
"It's really good for Mimi because she was overlooked at CHS because they wanted her to shoot and she's actually a defender," Williams said.
"It's really good to see her come through for the state cup team as a defender. She can play both ends, but she prefers to defend.
"Sam she can play anywhere. I play her wing defence and centre, I do throw her into a circle when I need a shooter too, but I've got three tall shooters.
"She's just a giver, she will run all day."
Those five talents are part of the reason why the Bathurst under 17s representative side has enjoyed an excellent run of success.
They placed second to Orange in the West Central West Regional League as well as winning carnivals at Bathurst, Penrith and Orange.
The side has a good mix of last season's under 17s and graduates from the under 15s and all have brought into Williams' coaching style.
"We all have a positive mindset, what we put in, we get out. Our training sessions are hard, we challenge ourselves, but we also do a lot of mindfulness stuff," Williams said.
"It's about being in the moment, realising what needs to change and when, trying to teach them to be a bit more creative on the court, rather than me directing them.
"I say to them 'Tell me three things that were working for you when you were out on court and one thing you need to change'. Because they're thinking about that they're starting to read play on the court and realising when they need to change.
"That's a little bit different style of coach. We have nothing negative on court either."
Bathurst's fantastic five and their West Central West side will attend the 2023 Regional State Cup tournament on October 7-8.
There they will take on seven other regional outfits.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.