Western Advocate
Home/National Sport/A-League
Photos

Panorama FC defeats Orana Spurs FC 3-0 in Western Premier League

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated May 15 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Davis kept a clean sheet for Panorama in their game against Orana Spurs. Picture by Belinda Soole.
Chris Davis kept a clean sheet for Panorama in their game against Orana Spurs. Picture by Belinda Soole.

PANORAMA FC'S defence has continued to build upon its reputation following a 3-0 shut out of one of Western Premier League's most devastating attacking sides, Orana Spurs FC, on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.