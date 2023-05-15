PANORAMA FC'S defence has continued to build upon its reputation following a 3-0 shut out of one of Western Premier League's most devastating attacking sides, Orana Spurs FC, on Saturday.
A brace to Ryan Peacock and a goal to Jackson Fuda saw the Goats get back to their winning ways after a loss and a draw leading into the weekend's clash at Dubbo.
Spurs had come into the game with 15 goals to their name in just four matches but they couldn't add to that total against a Panorama team who turned up ready to go from the opening minute.
Fuda opened to scoring in the 34th minute and a header from Peacock doubled the advantage just five minutes later.
A volley for Peacock just moments after the resumption of play gave the hosts a mountain that proved far to big to overcome.
Panorama co-coach Ricky Guihot said it was one of the most polished performances of the season from his squad.
"The boys played really well. Couldn't be happier with them. It's probably the best performance from them yet," he said.
"Both sides had their opportunities early on but the biggest thing I saw with our guys was that their effort and attitude were right from the get go. They had hunger and they implemented everything we did at training.
"If you saw the team we had on Saturday and compared it to the one we had the game before you would have thought they were two different clubs. It was a response that was needed."
Guihot said that the challenge for Panorama is to try and match that level of football week to week.
"Ryan Peacock had a blinder. The test for him now is to do it again next week. One-off performances don't get us on a run of games
"That goes for all of them. We have a general bye this week, which gives us a chance to rest our bumps and bruises, but the real test is doing it again against Waratahs and then the following weekend against '75.
"Consistency is key for us and we develop that through our attitude."
The match wasn't without a couple of deflating moments for the visitors.
Alex Elliot was shown a straight red card for violent conduct in the 84th minute, having already picked up a yellow for delaying the game earlier in the second half.
Spurs' Joel Tongue was also given a red card for the same incident.
Panorama then went down to just nine men for the last four minutes of the match when Jarred Portegies was deemed to have denied a clear goal scoring opportunity for Spurs with a foul, landing him with the team's second red card of the day.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.