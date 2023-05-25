A "STUPID" decision to kick down the door into a woman's home after she broke off their relationships has resulted in a domestic violence conviction for a father.
The man - who cannot be named for legal reasons - was placed on a community correction order (CCO) after he pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on May 10, 2023 to damaging property (domestic violence).
The man, the victim and their children were at a sporting match on May 7, 2023 when he and the victim - who had been together for a number of years - got into an argument about his behaviour at the game, court papers said.
After the game finished, the victim dropped the man off in West Bathurst after she said she was ending the relationship and told him to find somewhere else to stay.
Full of anger, the man walked to a home in Kelso about 3.45pm and knocked on the front door, asking to be let in.
The court heard the victim told the man to stay outside as she packed his belongings, when he forced the door open with his shoulder and feet, splitting the frame and popping the lock from the door.
The victim barricaded herself and three younger children in the rear of the home and called triple-zero as she feared for her safety.
Police said they went and spoke to the man, who admitted to forcing the door open but said it had been damaged earlier that week.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he said he regretted his "stupid" behaviour and wouldn't do it again.
The man, who represented himself in court, explained what happened during sentencing when he said "all I did was push the front door in".
"Yeah, I don't know about your behaviour," Magistrate D Pearce said in reply.
The man's CCO will be in place for 12 months.
