Frosty temperatures later this week and mercury hits the minuses

WINTER isn't officially here yet, but some frosty conditions that will bring the temperature below freezing is expected later this week.
A frost is expected on Wednesday morning, right through to at least Sunday, but the mercury is expected to hit zero and lower from Friday to Sunday.
The temperature will reach down to -2 on Friday, before another -2 on Saturday before hitting a minimum of zero on Sunday morning.
There is a medium chance of showers about the Blue Mountains on Thursday, with a slight chance elsewhere.
Down south in Oberon, the temperature will drop just a little bit lower, with a minimum of -1 on Wednesday, -3 on Friday and -1 from Saturday to Monday.
