A BOOZY New Year's Eve party came to a violent end for a 21-year-old man, who was found in the street by police before he spat at them.
Dylan Barrow, 21, of Bayonet Street, Lithgow pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on May 10, 2023 to assaulting a police officer and a health worker.
Barrow was found by police on William Street in Bathurst with a bleeding nose and injured face stumbling around about 1.45am on January 1, 2023, court papers said.
After he got violent with police, officers called an ambulance, with paramedics arriving a short time later to treat an abusive Barrow.
Police were then called to Keppel Street about 45 minutes later after reports a man was unconscious on the sidewalk. Officers arrived soon after and saw Barrow.
He was loaded onto a stretcher by ambulance personnel, who also arrived on scene, and restrained after he thrashed his arms and threatened the safety of others.
"Let me go (expletive), I (expletive) hate you (expletive), you (expletive) maggots," Barrow said to paramedics.
Barrow then spat at a senior constable, which narrowly missed his arm, as he continued to make threats like "I'll bash you when we get out, I swear to god".
The court heard Barrow was sedated before he then spat at an intensive care paramedic, which resulted in a police arrest.
But once he calmed down, the arrest was discontinued and he was issued a future court attendance notice.
Court documents note the entire assaults were captured on the senior constable's body worn video.
Barrow's solicitor Mr Lambeth told the court during submissions his client went to a party where he had about eight schooners of beer before he left and was allegedly bashed by a group of men shortly before he was found by police.
"He left the party to walk to his hotel room when he was approached by a group of males and was [allegedly] king hit. He heard someone call out 'cops' then the next thing he knew, he woke up in hospital," Mr Lambeth said.
"It's not suggested he meant to spit in the face of either people but he acknowledges the seriousness of the offence.
"He is seriously ashamed of his behaviour and knows they were only doing their job."
Mr Lambeth mentioned Barrow called police a few days later to apologise for his actions and said it was the circumstances in the lead up that resulted in the "out of character" conduct.
"Part of the behaviour is due to the amount of alcohol but it was also the fight he had been in with five other persons," he said.
Magistrate D Pearce said he would normally consider sending someone to jail for this type of charge, but found that the section five threshold had not been crossed.
"These officers are called out on a daily basis to risk their lives to help people like you," Mr Pearce said.
"The spit missed but given the words you uttered, it was directed, though it may not have been physical in the sense of punching and kicking.
"You're very lucky you didn't go to jail."
Barrow was placed on a community correction order for two years and was fined $1600 for the charges.
