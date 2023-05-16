SHAPE up or ship out - that is the message Indian Pale Ale captain Leo Meares has issued his side following its second consecutive loss in the Eglinton Tennis Club's autumn competition.
Indian Pale Ale went down seven sets to five at the hands of Team Lager on Saturday, prompting Meares to call for more. In particular, he says his number one needs to lift.
"The tall poppy players in my side are just not performing and are in a huge form slump," Mears said.
"Seven-time grand final winner 'slugger' John Bullock, the most experienced player in the side, needs to regroup or lose his spot as the number one player.
"Slugger Bullock has only won one of his eight sets. If he doesn't improve in the next two rounds his spot as number one in my side is in huge jeopardy."
Though he hasn't found wins easy to come by, Bullock is confident he can turn things around.
"Every champion player goes through a form slump," he said.
"As all champion players do they bounce back, my trump card will come up trumps next week, don't you worry about that."
Team Lager of Jason Molkentin, Bailey Honeyman, Harry Dang, Joe Camilleri and Kath Wilkinson thoroughly deserved the victory.
The star player in this match was no doubt Molkentin, who won all of his four sets - 6-3, 6-2, 7-5, 7-5.
Molkentin has now won eight sets in a row this competition and is the in-form player. It he maintains that touch he'll be one to watch come finals time.
Although beaten by Team Lager, the Indian Pale Ales were gallant in defeat.
Captain Mears led by example, winning all of his four sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.
Senior campaigner Jim Geyer turned back the clock, winning two sets 6-3, 6-4. Geyer's net play was outstanding and was in no small way responsible for steering his partner Meares to his two sets wins.
The second match saw Team Cerveza of Brook Lynch, Allyson 'iron lady' Schumacher, Sarah Tree, Dan Mcleay and Jacob White defeat team Imperial Stout in a hard fought match seven sets to five.
Garth Hindmarch, Dave Smith, Brian Dwyer, Paul Clancy and Andrew Howarth battled on gamely all day, but just fell short.
Well folks another weekend of champagne tennis, until next week good hitting.
