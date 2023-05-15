THE Western Premier League winning streak for Bathurst '75 FC appeared to be coming to an end in Saturday's game at home against Parkes Cobras FC until debutant Jack Press found the match winner with just a handful of minutes to spare.
Press picked up the scraps from a broken down set piece play to deliver the Bathurst side a 1-0 victory in the first-plays-last clash, keeping '75 at the top of the ladder with a fourth straight victory.
It had been a frustrating game for the home side who had enjoyed a better share of the ball but failed to put away chances against a determined Parkes defence, including one from the penalty spot.
Bathurst '75 co-coach Mark Comerford said that while he's happy to take maximum points it's a tense experience he's hoping that he doesn't have to go through again any time soon.
"It was a very challenging game. We knew what they would bring. They're defensively well organised. But we also made things challenging for ourselves. We could have been a couple of goals ahead even in the first five minutes," he said.
"We started positively like we did against Waratahs but we just weren't clinical enough. There were some poor decisions made about how to shoot. It could have been completely and far more comfortable at half-time.
"The way they set themselves up defensively - tight and compact in the middle of the park - made it hard to get through there. They were prepared to let our back four have the ball and just defend it.
"We kept them in the game, and the longer you do that to Parkes they'll start chancing their arm with the long ball."
That's exactly the scenario that led to the Cobras knocking '75 out of last year's finals series, where missed early chances were eventually punished by Parkes in an upset victory.
"It would have been a bad result for us to come away with just one point," Comerford said.
"We were completely in control but just couldn't execute. As we ran out of time players were getting frustrated and taking options that they didn't have to - like long balls and shots.
"The longer it went on it gave them more confidence that they'd get a free kick and put the ball in and get one of those goals, similar to what they got against us in the semi-final. We're also conscious of any set play against them."
The '75 squad had come into the game with no regular goalkeeper, following a training injury to Jack Hunter, which forced Callum Weafer into the goal for Saturday's match.
Weafer made a strong stop in the second half and was able to put his height advantage to good use.
However, Comerford is hopeful that the new '75 signing won't have to spend any more time in the position.
"Jack had done something to the ligaments in his wrist at training. He'll soon find out what the damage is. We don't play this week because of the general bye but if it's ligaments he'll hopefully be right for the next game," he said.
"Callum hadn't trained during the week because he'd been sick, so he wasn't 100 per cent to run around. It was helpful to have him in goal but if we don't play him there again during the year then that will be a good thing.
"His leadership, communication and skills are valuable out in the field."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
