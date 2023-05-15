Western Advocate
Home/National Sport/A-League
Photos

Jack Press' injury time goal gets Bathurst '75 across the line against Parkes Cobras

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated May 15 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Western Premier League winning streak for Bathurst '75 FC appeared to be coming to an end in Saturday's game at home against Parkes Cobras FC until debutant Jack Press found the match winner with just a handful of minutes to spare.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.