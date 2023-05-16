HE'S a horse with a history of causing surprises. Does Dark Terror have another one in him this Wednesday night?
The Ben Settree-trained runner takes his shot at the $100,000 TAB Regional Championship Final (2,260 metres) at Bathurst Paceway hoping to overcome a tricky gate seven draw in one of the track's biggest races of the year.
Dark Terror successfully qualified for the final after finishing a close second to Alta Billy in his heat two weeks ago, racing in the death seat at $21 odds and still showing enough ticker to almost score the upset.
All three of Dark Terror's most recent career victories came at double figure odds, with two of those coming back-to-back at Penrith ($13) and Blayney ($41) in February.
The Western Terror gelding came up just short of qualifying for this same race last year when he ran fifth in the heat.
But even getting to that point was a great achievement for Dark Terror.
Settree said after a prolonged injury battle it's been great to see his runner being an improving performer over the past 16 months since he returned.
"We're very happy with him. He's had his share of problems. He had 12 months off with a broken bone in his knee. It took him a long time to gain form coming back from that, but now he seems to be gaining form at just the right time," he said.
"He won a couple of starts in a row and then in the next race ended up running fourth at Menangle, which would have been eight weeks ago. Doing that first up after eight weeks was a hell of an effort. He ran a cracking race.
"They're all good horses in this final though. It's no doubt the cream has risen to the top in this grade."
Dark Terror could still find himself towards the head of the field early in Wednesday's race but only if it doesn't cost him too much energy.
Jake Bigeni will make his sixth start on Dark Terror, chasing his third win with the gelding.
"He does have the gate speed, if we decide to use it, but it'll be one of those things where I'll leave it up to Jake's discretion," Settree said.
"He's won $83,000 and has had 62 starts so he's been a consistent earner for us.
"We're happy with him and his run two weeks ago in the death was exceptional. He sat outside a $1.30 favourite and beat him comfortably.
"I think he's underrated in this field but I think the draw has made it tricky."
The TAB Regional Championship was born out of the Million Dollar Pace, which never had its inaugural race in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While industry participants were forced into zones during the height of the pandemic Harness Racing NSW opted to run $100,000 finals in each of those regions.
It was a popular change which has since stuck.
The race is open to horses at least four-years-old and with a rating of 70 or less, which usually indicates a horse who handles country racing well and is strong enough to make attempts at metro racing.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.