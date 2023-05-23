DRIVING after taking drugs has resulted in a suspended licence and hundreds of dollars in fines for a 38-year-old cannabis user.
Daniel John Nixon of Gilmour Street, Kelso, was convicted in Bathurst Local Court on May 10, 2023 after he pleaded guilty to driving with an illegal drug present in his blood.
According to court documents, Nixon was driving a black Hyundai Getz hatch about 11.50am on October 27, 2022 when he was stopped by police near the intersection of Howick and William Streets in Bathurst for random testing.
After he gave his licence to police, he was subject to an oral drug fluid test which was positive to cannabis.
The court heard he was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he gave a second positive reading to the drug.
While in police custody, Nixon told police he used cannabis to help with his mental health.
A sample of his saliva was then sent for forensic analysis in Lidcombe, which later confirmed the presence of the substance in his system.
On the day of sentence, a self-represented Nixon stood before Magistrate D Pearce, who said his criminal record was not "helpful" and that Nixon was in fact on a bond at the time of the offence.
Mr Peace fined Nixon $500 for the charge and disqualified him from getting behind the wheel of a vehicle for three months.
"Stay away from the drugs," Mr Pearce said.
