West Bathurst man's dedication to keeping streets clean honoured

You might recognise Jim Schaerf when you're driving or walking about West Bathurst.
He spends most of his time picking up litter in the area, whether it be on the side of the road or at parks.
For over a decade now, since he retired, Mr Schaerf has been helping keep the streets, footpaths or recreational areas of Bathurst clean.
He does it at his own expense, not being paid, rather he does it to keep fit, healthy and because he wants to keep the Bathurst streets and parks clean.
And he's selfless work has now been acknowledged, after he was named as one of six new Living Legends on Proclamation Day earlier this month.
"I'm gobsmacked I was considered," he said.
"I'm just plan, simple Jim.
"I feel humbled and delighted to have firstly been nominated and then selected to receive this recognition.
"I didn't consider that my passion for tidying up my walk areas on a regular basis was so highly admired and that my actions would be taken to heart by the people who nominated me.
"Thank you so much to the people who nominated me."
Since 2016, when Mr Schaerf started officially recording his work, he's collected 1800 bags of litter from the Bathurst streets.
And the bags he uses are no small ones, rather they're usually the big 30 litre bags.
He said the most common items he picks up is bottles, cans and plastics.
"I seldom walk where I don't get any paper serviettes too," he said.
"I noticed at Hector Park during the drought, there was really old cans and original Coca Cola glass bottles in the creek.
"I once came across an old wardrobe full of teddy bears, out amongst the trees. It had rained that weekend, so all the soft toys had to be thrown out.
"When there's been burnt cars, I've picked up molten plastic and electrical waste.
"I do all this because I love our city and I want to keep fit."
Hector Park isn't the only place that Mr Schaerf regularly visits.
He often picks up rubbish at the reflection pond at the cemetery, alongside the Mitchell Highway, Mid-Western Highway, Suttor Street and Rocket Street, as well as at the George Park ovals.
"I also contact Bathurst Regional Council for assistance when it is beyond my capacity to remove some items," he said.
"Sometimes I come across old shopping trolleys as well. One even had a big dent in it, so it'll have to be disposed of."
Prior to his retirement, Mr Schaerf joined the Boundary Road Landcare Group and has participated in the running of the John Cousins Reserve.
"It has been a pleasure to be involved with a group of dedicated people who share my enthusiasm for caring for our local environment," he said.
In 2020, Mr Schaerf received a commendation award presented by Greening Bathurst, as part of Bathurst Regional Council's Australia Day awards and in 2019, he was named the Bathurst Citizen of the Month for November.
Year to date, Mr Schaerf has removed 94 bags of litter from around the streets of West Bathurst.
The Legends Legends award came about eight years ago, originally a part of Bathurst's bicentenary celebrations in 2015, where 200 Living Legends were named.
The award recognises the achievements of individuals and the way they have contributed positively to the community, whether they were proven leaders amongst their peers or possess a drive to promote the positive qualities of council, the community and local businesses.
Since the concept's introduction, additional Living Legends have been announced on Proclamation Day in May each year, and honoured at a function in July to coincide with National Tree Planting Day.
The legends are each honoured with a tree planted in the Living Legends Avenue of trees on Bradwardine Road, with a plaque identifying each Legend's tree.
Mr Schaerf was one of six new people honoured on Sunday, May 7, with the other recipients include David Conyers, Bill Deeley, Tanya-Lee Holmes, Matthew Irvine and Gerry Ryan.
Those who have been honoured with the title of Living Legend can be found via the Bathurst Regional Council website.
