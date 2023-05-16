Western Advocate
The Bathurst Family Day Out is back, with free events on offer

Updated May 16 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 5:00pm
Dillon Budhiraja, from Bathurst SES, giving Flynn Black and Taylor and Jaxon Gearon a look inside the SES truck at last years Family's Day Out. Picture file
FAMILIES are invited to join in a fun-filled Saturday in Bicentennial Park, where there will be lots to do and no need to spend a cent.

