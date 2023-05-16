FAMILIES are invited to join in a fun-filled Saturday in Bicentennial Park, where there will be lots to do and no need to spend a cent.
Centacare Central West and Orana, formerly known as Centacare Bathurst, is bringing back its Bathurst Family Day Out for another year.
The annual event is held during National Families Week and is an opportunity for people to enjoy family-friendly activities.
Event organiser Ann-Maree Shaw said there will be a variety of activities and entertainment on offer.
"We provide free food, activities, games, entertainment including a magician and balloon artist, music, laser tag, miniature donkeys, jumping castle, face painting, giveaways and lots more for the whole family," she said.
"Be entertained by local performers from the Carillion Junior Theatrical Society and Mitchell Conservatorium, just to name a few. Also have fun playing games or laser tag.
"Children and young people can join the fun at the Mitchell Conservatorium Instrument Petting Zoo."
The event will run from 11am to 2pm on Saturday, May 20.
The aim of National Families Week is to celebrate the vital role that families play in Australian society and highlight the important role that families play as the central building block of communities.
"We are especially pleased to offer this completely free community event in Bathurst as a way for families and the community to come together, connect and have fun during National Families Week and everything is free," Ms Shaw said.
