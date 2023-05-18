Your new luxury mountain retreat

Listing agent, Mark Sullivan, said that the main residence, known as "The Retreat", was a fantastic home filled with natural light and luxury appointments. "It boasts four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a two car garage, and a two car porte cochere," he said. "It also features a north facing gourmet kitchen with European appliances, Caesar stone benching, and an island bench that overlooks the manicured two acre cool-climate garden."

