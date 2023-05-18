Your new luxury mountain retreat

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday May 19: 'Barcom Glen', 79 Jerrys Meadow Road, Sodwalls:
Set in blue-ribbon countryside, nestled in the tightly held triangle between Bathurst, Oberon and Hartley, this stunning designer property represents a unique opportunity.
Located at 79 Jerrys Meadow Road, just 50 minutes from Bathurst, 'Barcom Glen' presents as two separate luxury residences on a beautifully maintained 195 acres of highly productive farmland.
Listing agent, Mark Sullivan, said that the main residence, known as "The Retreat", was a fantastic home filled with natural light and luxury appointments. "It boasts four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a two car garage, and a two car porte cochere," he said. "It also features a north facing gourmet kitchen with European appliances, Caesar stone benching, and an island bench that overlooks the manicured two acre cool-climate garden."
"The Retreat" has innovatively been architecturally designed to separate into two stand-alone apartments, allowing you to choose to rent out or for separate guest accommodation.
The second residence is known as "The Library" and would make great accommodation or even a separate office and escape. It comprises of one bedroom, one bathroom and a one car garage. "The Library" features a spectacular custom-built corporate office complimented by floor to ceiling shelving, skylights with electric blinds, and full amenities.
Mark said that 'Barcom Glen' was a "nothing-to-do" purchase. "Although currently used as a permanent residence, it would also make an ideal luxury weekender or operate as a farm stay accommodation business," he said.
Outside the residences, the land is gently sloping to undulating and is perfect for cattle or horses. It has 13 pasture improved paddocks and is currently running a self-replacing herd of 50 Angus breeders and their progeny. Fencing is in excellent condition, and improvements include steel cattle yards with race, cattle crush and calf cradle, stables, a large hen house, and two large steel sheds.
Barcom Glen is a fully drought proof property with 772mm of annual rainfall, five dams with four that are spring fed, and six 5000-gallon tanks, along with a bore and numerous natural springs throughout the property.
Mark said the reason for the sale was the current owners were retiring and looking to move closer to family.
