Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Watch

Nyngan Tigers could be without Mason Williams after he suffered a concussion

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated May 16 2023 - 6:43am, first published May 15 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nyngan Tigers sit in equal first position on the Peter McDonald Premiership Group 11 but it hasn't come without a cost, however, the side is confident they have enough depth to cover a few injuries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.