Nyngan Tigers sit in equal first position on the Peter McDonald Premiership Group 11 but it hasn't come without a cost, however, the side is confident they have enough depth to cover a few injuries.
During their brave win over Macquarie on Sunday, the Tigers lost Mason Williams during the second half with the playmaker leaving the field due to a concussion.
This meant current Tigers under 18s halfback Fletcher Hunt was forced to move into the halves in attack to help ease the burden on Josh Merritt.
Originally intended earlier in the week to start off the bench, Hunt was electric at fullback before his move into the halves and Tigers coach James Tuitahi said the side prepares for situations like Sunday.
"That's what we practice at training, we have a couple of guys who are pretty versatile," he said.
"Someone like Fletcher Hunt, he started at fullback and did really well today."
The injury to Williams could mean the five-eighth misses this weekend's match against Forbes at Larkin Oval.
Hunt has been in excellent form of late, starring for Group 11 under 18s at Blayney two weeks ago before Sunday's match.
A strong effort for a youngster who is still playing under 18s.
But fortunately for Tuitahi, he has options like Hunt and Corey Cox, both of whom could play in the halves if needed.
The Tigers forwards were also impressive against a strong Macquarie pack, with Jacob Neill battling away all day as did Tuiloma Atuau.
Aidan Bermingham and Jak Jeffrey rotated between lock and hooker for the match, with both players providing a spark when needed.
Bermingham constantly took on the Raiders' forwards and didn't look afraid of taking them on with the ball in hand or defensively.
After a few seasons switching around positions, Jeffrey seems to have found a home at hooker and was crafty on Sunday, catching out the Macquarie defence twice to score tries.
Following their win, Nyngan now sits on six competition points, alongside Dubbo CYMS, Parkes and Wellington after the opening four rounds of play.
The next three matches will be a tough test for the Nyngan group with Forbes, Dubbo CYMS and Wellington all awaiting them before they face Mudgee, the current competition leaders.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.