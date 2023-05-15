STAYING positive and staying in the battle - that is how Bathurst Panthers under 18s co-captain Haydn Edwards believes his side can change their Tom Nelson Premiership fortunes.
On the surface it might seem like a simply mantra, but that Edwards is choosing to stay positive in the face of a challenging and at times frustrating opening month shows his footballing maturity.
After being the best performed Group 10 side through the regular rounds last season, Panthers are now none from four.
In Sunday's match against Orange CYMS which they lost 44-10, Panthers went from being within a converted try of the lead to leaking 28 points in the final 15 minutes.
But rather than dwell on the negatives from that, Edwards is stressing to his team-mates the need to stay positive and maintain effort.
"I'm trying to keep things positive and just working towards little things. Like in the sheds I say to them 'We work towards what we want to achieve and if we're not doing it, we need to keep working and keep positive'," he said.
"We need to make sure we start well and give it to teams, the last couple of weeks we haven't been starting as well. So we've said at training we need to start positive, keep positive, get up in their face.
"Towards the back end, we've talked about this in the sheds, under fatigue we need to work more for each and again, keep it positive."
That sort of message from Edwards is important. He is one of the more experienced players in the team and last season scored 25 tries for the men in black.
He trained with the Western Rams under 18s earlier this season and was Panthers' sole representative in the Group 10 representative side that took on Group 11.
It was the second consecutive year Edwards has lined up for Group 10, but this time around he was deployed on the wing instead of in the centres.
"It was fun, I enjoyed it, the experience was good. Kicking around with all the other boys from other teams was quite fun actually," he said.
"It helps that we play those Group 11 sides now in the comp and so did being in the Rams squad. You're playing against them and training with them, so you know what their strengths and weaknesses are.
"You get a good understanding about it."
While playing on the edge for Group 10, this season for Panthers Edwards has been tasked with more responsibility both as five-eighth and co-captain alongside Lachlan Meath.
It's a role Edwards is still adjusting to, but there has been plenty to like already. He's earned good metres off his boot, he's put team-mates into space and is not afraid to take on the line himself.
Edwards still has the speed which made him such a threat last season and now he's also working on keeping his fellow Panthers focussed and motivated.
"I've played five-eighth here and there, I used to play it a bit back when I was younger. So it's been good to get more hands on ball," Edwards said.
"I have the option of either controlling it or playing off the back of someone, so it's quite fun.
"When Troy [Meath, coach] told me I was going to be co-captain with Meathy, it's very good confidence. I was like 'Yep, I'm up for the challenge'.
"It's about staying positive with the team and not losing your head."
When Panthers play with positivity it is good football to watch.
In the opening 20 minutes against Orange CYMS they defended well when under pressure, tackling in packs, getting off the line and forcing errors.
To start the second half there were good moments too Edwards lifted and Tim Babbage crossed for a double.
The first came thanks to Edwards shifting play to the right edge, creating an overlap which Babbage exploited.
The second try came off the back of an Edwards line break, the five-eighth scooping up the ball after an Orange CYMS charge down and picking up some 30 metres.
Having got back within striking distance at 16-10, Panthers then fell away. Their line speed in defence dropped off, one-on-one tackles were missed and more errors crept in.
But Edwards feels that sort of thing can be fixed by hard work and - you guessed it - staying positive.
"You've always got to improve, we when we're doing fitness we need to get some miles so we're working under fatigue and always getting better and better," he said.
"We've got some good strike power, we can give it to teams, it's just staying in the battle and staying positive."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.