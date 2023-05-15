Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Bathurst Panthers endure a tough start to the Tom Nelson Premiership

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated May 16 2023 - 8:13am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

STAYING positive and staying in the battle - that is how Bathurst Panthers under 18s co-captain Haydn Edwards believes his side can change their Tom Nelson Premiership fortunes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.