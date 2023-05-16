FROM the moment he starred on grand final day as an under 11, it was clear Lithgow's Eli Morris was special rugby league talent.
On that day in 2016 Morris was named best on field as Lithgow Storm scored in the second period of extra-time to clinch a premiership in thrilling circumstances against Blayney.
Fast-forward seven years, Morris is still impressing in Lithgow colours.
On Saturday he did in first grade as Lithgow Wolves took on St Pat's in the Peter McDonald Premiership.
Though it was not a winning afternoon for Lithgow, Morris provided his side with a very big positive.
Coming off the bench at hooker when Tom Large needed a break, Morris racked up a huge amount of tackles in defence and provided the Wolves with spark in attack.
"He offered a fair bit out of dummy half and in attack," Lithgow co-coach Jack Sullivan said.
"He's a fair gun, he's probably the fittest at the club by far. In pre-season he was killing it, so we knew he'd be coming into the fold this year.
"To go out there to tackle like that, it's not really surprising, but to do that as an 18-year-old is pretty special.
"We didn't get an 18s game today, but he'd earned his spot there, we'd already named him."
As Sullivan indicated, Morris is still eligible for under 18s.
Last season he was named Lithgow's under 18s best and fairest, while this season the halfback has been amongst his side's try scorers.
He lined for the Group 10 under 18s representative side, as did fellow Wolves young gun Tallan Egan.
Egan was a member of that under 11s premiership winning side from 2016 as well.
It's fostering junior talents like Morris and Egan that is a big goal for Sullivan, as he realises they will be the key to turning Lithgow into a force once more.
"Like I said when we first took over, the juniors here are incredible. The 18s, 16s, 15s, like you look at the juniors and it's massive here," he said.
"We've got to hold on until all those kids come through.
"We'll get there, we've just got to keep the juniors at the club and keep working."
