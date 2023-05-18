ONE of my favourite times of the year is coming around quickly and this week we launched the Bathurst Winter Festival, which will be on during the school holidays from July 1 to 16.
The city centre will be transformed into a winter playground with a variety of attractions and activities for the whole family.
We will see the return of festival favourites, including illuminations, the ice rink and the ferris wheel.
The new attraction this year is the kaleidoscope - a giant mirror maze and colour field of ever-changing light.
The program features food and wine events, festival nights and plenty of activities for families with children.
Each night the popular illuminations will be on display on buildings around the CBD.
Events are a catalyst for economic growth and create national and international awareness of Bathurst, positioning our city as a destination and creating a sense of pride and community.
Tickets for the ice rink are now on sale and will be available online only at www.bathurstwinterfestival.com.au so get in quick.
National Sorry Day is observed annually on May 26, to remember and acknowledge the mistreatment of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who were forcibly removed from their families and communities, which we know as 'The Stolen Generations'.
To commemorate National Sorry Day, a morning tea will be held on Friday, May 26 from 10.30am to 11.30am in the PJ Moodie Courtyard, adjacent to council's Civic Centre in Court House Lane.
The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community, wider community and any interested parties are invited to attend.
RSVP for catering purposes by phoning 6333 6523.
We hosted Coffee with a Councillor earlier this week at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC).
It was a great chance to catch up with our community members to listen and take on board concerns and comments they had.
