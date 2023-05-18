Western Advocate
We've got big plans to deliver winter bliss in July | Mayor's Say

By Mayor Robert Taylor
May 18 2023 - 10:00am
Nino di Falco, deputy mayor Ben Fry, mayor Robert Taylor and Geoff Fry at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC). Picture supplied
ONE of my favourite times of the year is coming around quickly and this week we launched the Bathurst Winter Festival, which will be on during the school holidays from July 1 to 16.

