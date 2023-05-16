A BROKEN leg for Giants forward Ji Hartland overshadowed the result from Saturday's opening senior men's tier one AFL Central West Bathurst derby at George Park 2.
The serious injury brought play to a halt three minutes before quarter time with the score 14 to 13 in the Giants' favour over the Bushrangers.
Following an hour's break the game resumed and Bushrangers prevailed 10-5-65 to 4-6-30, with Kolby McMahon kicking five goals in his first game back for the Bushies this season.
Bushrangers recovered from an early deficit to win the top-of-the-table clash and make it three straight wins to start the new season.
Coach Alex Davey led his team to a victory in his 200th match for the club.
"We knew Giants would come out fast and we just didn't adapt. It was very devastating for the young Giants player to sustain that injury," Davey said.
"After the extended break we talked in our groups to work out how to shut them down and slow their play down, and we were able to put in what we were working on at training.
"We spoke about the need to be patient and playing our brand on football. Once we worked out where Giants were positioning themselves in the field we were able to move the ball around a lot better.
"It was a great team effort, and it was great to see Kolby McMahon get a back of goals in his first game back from injury. Matt Archer also stood up in the middle and really revved everyone up."
Giants coach Shane Broes said the impact of Hartland's injury resonated throughout his squad but credited Bushrangers for the way they played.
"We weren't too sure whether we were going to get back on again, but once we did we played three 15 minute quarters. From that point we never really got back into the game," he said.
"To the Bushrangers' credit they played really well after the delay. They outplayed us after those three quarters, but we were in front at quarter time.
"Ji's injury did have an effect on the boys but that's unfortunately sport sometimes.
"Everyone decided to play on after that but we just didn't regroup. I'm not making that an excuse, and there were still some good signs."
The Giants' excellent start to the match gives Broes confidence that the team are heading in a positive direction to start the new year.
"The way we started was really good. It was just a different game for those last three quarters. We'll learn from that and move on," he said.
"A few of the guys were a little bit upset, especially those close to the incident when it happened."
The two teams will meet again in less than two weeks for the second derby of the season.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
