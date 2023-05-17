Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

The Catholic Ball will be held at Panthers Bathurst in June

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated May 17 2023 - 11:38am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Margaret Gibson encourages the community to purchase tickets to the Catholic Ball. Picture by Amy Rees
Margaret Gibson encourages the community to purchase tickets to the Catholic Ball. Picture by Amy Rees

THE Bathurst community is invited to come together for a fun night and a boogie at the Catholic Presbytery Ball.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.