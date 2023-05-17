THE Bathurst community is invited to come together for a fun night and a boogie at the Catholic Presbytery Ball.
The event was initiated by the Parish Pastoral Council as a way of brining people together for a fun night, and also a way to raise funds.
Parish Pastoral Council chair Margaret Gibson said while the ball is first and foremost an opportunity to socialise, if they can raise some money to put towards recent restorations that would be a bonus.
"We decided to run the ball because we wanted the community to come together as a group post-COVID where they can mingle, have a good meal, enjoy one another and do a bit of dancing," Ms Gibson said.
"We have a debt for the restoring of the Cathedral ... The ball is mainly for hospitality and socialising, but we are hoping that we'll get the numbers to make some money as well to go to the debt."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
The ball will be held at Panthers Bathurst on June 3, with tickets available for purchase until Friday, May 19, at the Catholic Presbytery in George Street.
The tickets are $95 and include a two-course meal, cake, tea and coffee and the live entertainment by local band The Mud Monkeys.
The tables will seat eight guests, and people can either book a whole table for their group or just purchase an individual seat.
Ms Gibson said she thinks the ball is an important part of the Saint Michael and St John Cathedral restoration, as bringing the Catholic community and the wider community together is a way of renewing their connections.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.