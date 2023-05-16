Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

McGrath's Real Estate celebrates launch of Bathurst office

Updated May 16 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE McGrath Bathurst office was launched last week with several clients and business affiliates in attendance, along with staff from McGrath Bathurst and Orange and their families.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.