McGrath's Real Estate celebrates launch of Bathurst office

THE McGrath Bathurst office was launched last week with several clients and business affiliates in attendance, along with staff from McGrath Bathurst and Orange and their families.
The launch of McGrath's Real Estate marks a new era in Bathurst as the city's long-term independent agency, Bathurst Real Estate, makes the switch to a brand name.
Michael and Stacey Whittaker, who owned and operated Bathurst Real Estate for nearly two decades, sold their business to Josh Fitzgerald from McGrath Orange earlier this year.
The same team will now carry on under the McGrath banner with Mr Fitzgerald at the helm as director.
He said he is pleased to be expanding McGrath into Bathurst and looks forward to building on the foundations left behind by Bathurst Real Estate.
