Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Cody Glen Neyenhuis convicted for driving suspended in Kelso

By Court Reporter
Updated May 24 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A statue of Lady Justice holding a set of scales. File picture
A statue of Lady Justice holding a set of scales. File picture

A MAN'S cruise around Kelso was cut short by police after he tried to avoid cops due to a suspicion he had been "tagged" driving without a licence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.