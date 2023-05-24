A MAN'S cruise around Kelso was cut short by police after he tried to avoid cops due to a suspicion he had been "tagged" driving without a licence.
Cody Glen Neyenhuis, 29, of View Street, Kelso was convicted in Bathurst Local Court on May 10, 2023 of driving while suspended after he pleaded guilty to the charge.
Neyenhuis was behind the wheel of a bronze Holden Commodore heading north along View Street in Kelso about 4.50pm on March 4, 2023 when he quickly pulled into the Centrepoint Shopping Centre on Boyd Street, court papers said.
Nearby police who spotted Neyenhuis getting out of the car did a check on his vehicle, which showed the owner's driver's licence was suspended.
About 10 minutes later, Neyenhuis got back into his car and left the centre on Morang Avenue, before he drove along Boyd Street and turned into Cambewarra Court, which led police to believe he was trying to avoid them.
Neyenhuis was then stopped by officers and asked for his licence when he said "I know you were tagging me, I had a suspicion".
Police questioned why Neyenhuis was driving with a suspended licence and he said he never got any letters about it, despite living at the address listed on his licence for five years.
Checks on Neyenhuis' Provisional 1 licence showed he was suspended from February 17, 2023 until May 16, 2023 for demerit point accumulation.
A self-represented Neyenhuis told the court he had been in contact with Service NSW regularly to check on the status on his licence, which he thought had still been valid.
"When I rang up, they said to check the app ... and I didn't for a few days," Neyenhuis said.
"I've got no excuse. I seriously thought I had my licence ... I kept calling and asking."
Magistrate D Pearce suggested Neyenhuis not "take the risk [and drive], especially in a country town where police know your vehicle" with him to serve a three month disqualification period.
He was also fined $400 for the charge.
