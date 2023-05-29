HE'S play in the NRL with the Penrith Panthers, in Group 10 and Group 11, and he's represented Country across a career that lasted more than a decade.
So no doubt it's understandable Dave Elvy can remember a number of players that he picked up a few extra bruises and knocks when he faced them.
When contacted by the Western Advocate, Elvy's mind floated straight to Lithgow Workiers' Kip Miranda, when asked who were some of the toughest players he's faced.
"He was just one of them good, old-fashioned front rowers," Elvy said on Miranda.
"He was pretty tough and he'd let you know when you were getting tackled by him.
"And when you tried to tackle him, he knew you were making a tackle.
"He was just a very physical, fit front rower that played big minutes."
"He was definitely one."
Over the years, Miranda would represent Group 10, Western Division (a side he skippered in 2007, playing alongside Elvy) and Country before his retirement in the early 2010s.
Another player that came to mind for Elvy was his ex-Panther teammate Simon Osborne, who also had stints with fellow Group 10 clubs St Pat's, Orange CYMS and Mudgee Dragons
The talented footballer enjoyed similar stints with Western Division, Group 10, NSW Residents and Country over the years, with his most recent gig in the region with with the Manildra Rhinos in 2021 before heading to the Hunter region
He was also named the 2003 Group 10 premier league player of the season, when he was playing his club footy with Bathurst Panthers.
Speaking of players of the season, Soane Finau, who won the award a year later with St Pat's, was another player that Elvy remembered fondly.
"When I first came up here, he was playing for St Pat's," he said.
"He was a big islander front rower."
Finau would also enjoy a brief rugby union stint in the lower grades with the Bathurst Bulldogs.
And while Elvy has already named several forwards, there were some backs that caught his eye, particularly William "Bubba" Kennedy.
Kennedy spent three seasons in the NRL with the Balmain Tigers, before the centre forged a career out in Western Division, playing for clubs including Lithgow Workies, Bathurst Panthers, Orange Hawks, Cabonne United, Mudgee Dragons, Blayney Bears and Cargo Blue Heelers, just to name a few.
"He was a very physical centre, if we're looking at toughness," Elvy remembers.
"He tackled awfully hard and when he ran the ball, he ran hard."
There was also Mudgee playmaker Warick Colley.
"He was a half, probably one of the more physical halves," Elvy said.
"Defensively, he was as good as any half that I came across in Group 10."
And who could forget Lithgow Workies livewire Jono Van Veen, who won a premiership for the team at the foot of the Blue Mountains in 2012.
"Van Veen played a bit of everything," Elvy remembers.
"When I was playing, he was an outside back, more fullback or centre type of player. As he got older, I think he moved into the back row a little bit.
"He was one player that enjoyed the physicality of the game."
Elvy left Parkes at 18, so he only managed one year in Group 11 first grade, but he still remembers coming up against some formidable players, including Rod Frail from Narromine.
And did he ever double guess himself when coming up against the footballers?
Never.
"I don't think that I ever double guessed what I was doing, you just knew their presence," he said.
"You knew if they were in front of you, you had to be cautious.
"It never stopped you from what you were doing.
"You just knew that if you got it wrong, they definitely let you know at times."
Elvy returned from his stint in Sydney, signing with the Bathurst Panthers halfway through the 2002 season, before transitioning to coach in 2003, a gig he would continue until the end of the 2009 season.
In his time he won back-to-back premierships with the Panthers in 2006 and 2007, the first team to win back-to-back grand finals since the CYMS team of 1987-88.
In 2017, Elvy was named a life member of the Bathurst Panthers.
