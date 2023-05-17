BATHURST'S Brad Fearnley appeared to have put his Newtown Jets team into a dominant position in Sunday's game against the Blacktown Sea Eagles when he picked up his second try of the NSW Cup season.
However, the Jets were lucky just to hold on for a draw against a fired up Eagles team who nearly completed a 16-point second half fightback in the 26-all result at Brookvale Oval.
Fearnley's try under the posts put the Jets up 22-6 in the space of just 27 minutes.
Not only did Blacktown reel the Jets in but they almost won the match with just 10 seconds to go with a penalty goal attempt, though the shot from Fletcher Myers missed the mark.
It was a missed opportunity for the Jets who could have been in second place on the ladder with a victory over the Sea Eagles but now sit fourth as the competition approaches the halfway mark.
"We had all the momentum early and then we let the game slip. They got those two tries late in the first half and we couldn't put them away in the second," he said.
"We probably got a little complacent and went away from what was working so well for us in the first half. We were completing really high and had a lot of possession but things began to turn."
Fearnley didn't take long to make an impact in Sunday's game.
He came off the bench in the 18th minute and soon found himself put over the try line thanks to a short ball from dummy half Jayden Berrell.
"You've got to credit Jayden. He stood up, gave me the eye contact, and put me under the sticks," Fearnley said.
"There's not too much I've got to do, just run hard at the line."
Jets have won six of their 10 games with 15 rounds still to go.
Fearnley said it's nice to know the team have put a tough run of matches behind them, meaning now is the time to show the competition that Newtown can be a force heading into finals.
"We've come up against a couple of quality teams over the last couple of weeks. We won against the Dogs and went down to North Sydney by a point. We then had a nice win over Penrith," he said.
"There's been a string of tough games, so hopefully we can put some points on the ladder when we come up against some of the teams further down the ladder.
"It would be nice to cement our spot inside that top four. That's where I expect we'll end up."
Fearnley's brother, Adam, recently underwent ankle surgery and is expected to miss the majority of the remaining 2023 campaign.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
