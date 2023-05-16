THE countdown is on to the Bathurst Winter Festival, which in 2023 will offer some different attractions for the tens of thousands that are expected to attend.
It was in 2015, Bathurst's bicentenary year, that the winter festival was introduced to the annual calendar, and since then the offering and excitement around the event has only grown.
Bathurst Regional Council launched the 2023 festival on Tuesday, May 16, around six weeks out from opening night.
Mayor Robert Taylor has promised that something special is coming.
"Last year, we had up to 70,000 people visit our city for the two weeks of the festival, and what a wonderful event it is," he said.
"Don't forget, we've got the ice skating rink, which last year there was 20,000 people who used the ice rink during the two-week display. It's a great initiative.
"We've got Brew & Bite again this year, we've got lots of entertainment for the kids coming up. It's a wonderful two weeks in the city here."
A new attraction coming to the festival this year is the kaleidoscope, which has been described as a giant mirror maze and colour field of ever-changing light.
It will join other popular attractions that are returning, including the ferris wheel and the illuminations on buildings in the central business district.
Cr Taylor also promised there would be "flix for the kids" in Walshaw Hall, located in Church Street.
Flix and Chill will be held on Sunday, July 2 and again on Sunday, July 9.
Other events on the winter festival program include Kids Day on Wednesday, July 5 and Wednesday, July 12; Accessibility Day on Thursday, July 6; and Pets Day on Sunday, July 16.
Opening night will be on Saturday, July 1 from 4pm to 9pm, with Brew & Bite to be held over two days the following weekend.
Cr Taylor is expecting a huge attendance in 2023, potentially rivalling the numbers achieved last year.
"Each year we like to try to grow it, but we expect around that 70,000 visitors [to the festival]," he said.
With the winter festival fast approaching its 10-year anniversary, it's clear the event has cemented itself as a must-see for Bathurst residents and visitors alike.
Cr Taylor credited the council events team members for the work they've done to ensure the format continues to deliver for Bathurst year after year.
"They seem to reinvent it every year. They put something extra into it," he said.
"I think they put variety back into it each year to make it an attraction for people to come.
"Obviously, the skating rink is a main feature, obviously the main event and attracts the most [people]. Let's face it, for a regional city to have an ice skating rink in the middle of town, it's pretty unique, and I think that's what the main attraction is."
Tickets for the ice skating rink will go on sale on May 16.
To purchase tickets, or for more information about the event, visit the Bathurst Winter Festival website.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
