FROM a need for speed to racing on rails - Schumacher Motorsport has iced a manic opening month in the GT World Challenge Australia with a third consecutive round win.
Since stepping up to race their Audi R8 LMS in the amateur division this season, the Bathurst team has covered more than 9,000 kilometres in transit and taken class honours in five of the six one-hour enduros.
They made a clean sweep in round one at Mount Panorama and enjoyed another winning double in Perth, but when rolling out for practice at Phillip Island last Friday, things were not ideal.
"We came in with the highest intentions but we struggled actually through Friday practice, the car just didn't come to the circuit the way we would've liked it to," Brad Schumacher, driver and team owner said.
"Even myself as a driver, I just tried to do too many different things out of the ordinary. I just over thought my driving at the circuit.
"So I went away that night and thought about what I was doing and just brought it back to basics on Saturday morning and it all came together.
"Phillip Island, it's such a fast circuit but it's such a flowing circuit, so if you're trying to make something happen it's simply not going to work.
"Being patient and letting yourself as a driver relax to let the car flow through the long sweeping turns is where it is at."
Schumacher's best lap time improved more than 2.4 seconds from practice to qualifying and in race one he actually held the outright lead on laps 14-16.
But as safety car periods compacted the field, Schumacher found himself battling the Garth Walden driven Mercedes AMG for class honours.
"I got into a pretty fearsome race with Garth Walden and was able to keep him at bay for around 15 minutes. Unfortunately on the last lap I made an error at Siberia and dropped a wheel just off the racing line at the exit," he said.
"That gave him the run up the inside through Hayshed and then ultimately the run up the inside through Lukey Heights and unfortunately I lost the lead.
"After leading the race for so long, it was a shame to let the race go on the last lap. It's a character building experience my engineer tells me."
On Saturday night the team made adjustments to the differential preload of the car to give more drive out corners.
Early in the race that adjustment led to some understeer, but as the laps ticked down the car got better. It saw Schumacher finish one minute, 32 seconds clear of his nearest class rival.
"The car was on rails by the second half of the one-hour endurance race and a pleasure to drive," he said.
"Ultimately we were able to slice our way through the field and take out the win for race two which gave us the win for this weekend and also a three-peat.
"The team did a fantastic job to work with me as a driver with my feedback and give me the car I needed."
The results at Phillip Island mean Schumacher holds 38-point lead in the amateur class standings. It reflects the hard work his team has done.
"I never thought I'd actually say this, but I'm actually really glad we've got an eight-week break now," he said.
"It's been really hard for us at Schumacher Motorsport, our guys aren't full-time, they work local jobs here in Bathurst. For them to go back-to-back-to-back, three rounds in a row with not even two weeks' break between each round is difficult."
There are three rounds of the 2023 championship remaining, Schumacher's next assignment coming at Sydney on July 28-30.
