BATHURST Giants' dominant run in the AFL Central West senior women's derby has continued for another match with another victory on Saturday, but not before being pushed in the early stages by the Bushrangers.
Giants were able to overcome a slow start to eventually see off the Bushrangers 7-1-43 to 1-3-9 at George Park 2.
Following a loss in their opening game to the Dubbo Demons it was an encouraging way for the Giants to bounce back, according to coach Steve Mann.
"That last quarter was what really got us home. It took us a bit of time to get the chess pieces in place but we got there in the end. It's only our second game of the year so we're all still getting used to playing with one another," he said.
"We've got a few new players and juniors who are coming up, and playing Dubbo in Dubbo is never an easy task. It was only in the last few minutes of that game where Dubbo got us.
"In this one it was pretty close through the second quarter and then we got a couple of late goals. We just had to get the right people in the right place to get the job done.
"Bushrangers jumped out of the box pretty well, and once they work things out they'll be a team to beat."
Bushrangers came into the match looking to make it back-to-back wins after they opened their account for the season against the Cowra Blues.
The signs were great for the Lady Bushrangers on Saturday when captain Kelsey Richards kicked the first major of the match.
However, the team couldn't match the Giants' level of play in the second half.
Coach Pat Fisher said there were great signs for the team despite the score line.
"To be honest I'm completely thrilled with it, even though we didn't get the win," he said.
"We ticked some goals against them. We started off really well and kicked the first goal of the game. Starting quick is something we've worked on, and I thought we were in control for the first 10 minutes.
"They went on a counter-attack to kick a goal and that made it even at quarter-time. They got away from us in the second half but I'm really pleased with the way that the girls conducted themselves."
Bushrangers made a strong account of themselves in a close to Dubbo Demons in round one.
Following the round two win and Saturday's latest result Fisher said there's been lots to like.
"We're three rounds in and I've been happy with all three games," he said.
"I'm impressed with the way they're going about things, and having 24 players on the team sheet each week is amazing.
"That's something that I don't think we've had in a while."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
