Bathurst's Mount Panorama to play host to the 19th Falcon GT Nationals

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated May 16 2023 - 7:09pm, first published 6:00pm
After a 10-year wait, the Falcon GT Nationals will return to Mount Panorama this weekend. Picture by Warren Hawkless
A UNICORN and more than 400 other fantastic beasts have begun their migration from all corners of the country and will be on display at Mount Panorama this weekend.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

