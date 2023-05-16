COUNCILLOR Ian North is standing by the Western Sydney Wanderers ahead of a vote that could see money to bring an annual A-League game to Bathurst reallocated to another project.
On May 17, Bathurst Regional Council will consider a notice of motion from councillor Marg Hogan that proposes to allocate $165,000 to groundwater exploration as a water security measure for the city.
The money is currently set aside for the potential Wanderers game and would be moved to groundwater exploration if Cr Hogan's motion is successful.
Cr North, who has been the biggest proponent for bringing the Wanderers to Bathurst, wants to see the money remain with that project.
He said the club wants "to establish a relationship with Bathurst", and likened the potential deal to the arrangement council has with the Penrith Panthers to bring a National Rugby League (NRL) match to Carrington Park each year.
"We've seen how the rugby league has grown and grown and puts a lot of money into the community," he said.
"... I just think it would be great for businesses in Bathurst to have the same sort of impact that the rugby league has for the most recognised sport in the world."
Discussions between council and the Wanderers by no means have been abandoned, with a confidential report in relation to hosting an event listed on the agenda for the May 17 meeting as well.
Cr Hogan has argued that redirecting the money is about "the greater good of Bathurst".
"This money will have far more value to future generations if we redirect it to extend groundwater exploration. We need to do it now rather than waiting for the next drought," she said.
While supportive of exploring groundwater in the future, Cr North said Bathurst council has other water security projects it is currently focused on, namely water harvesting.
"That's well down the path and that's my absolute priority at the moment that we've got to work on; we've got our staff already very, very busy on a lot of fronts," he said.
He said there also needs to be more discussion about groundwater and the historic underground tunnel, located near the water filtration plant, before council allocates any money to it.
"Council's got to look at every project, without a doubt, but I think this is one where there's a lot of unknown to it, so we need to sort of do a lot of homework on it," Cr North said.
"I'm not ignoring it; I think we've got to look at it, I think it's a great idea, but one at a time.
"We can still start this one going in the meantime, but I think we look at next year's budget to do that sort of stuff."
Council will deliberate Cr Hogan's notice of motion before they deal with the confidential report in relation to the Western Sydney Wanderers.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
