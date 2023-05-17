BOOKWORMS are gearing up to get their fix of pre-loved pages, all while supporting a good cause at the annual Lifeline Book Fair.
The event, held at the Bathurst Showground, is one of Lifeline's major fundraisers, and helps the dedicated team to continue supporting the community.
Lifeline Central West chief executive officer Stephanie Robinson says the bookfair continues to grow and it's great to see everyone supporting the organisation.
"We were really encouraged last year at the bookfair by the number of kids who were there," she said.
"It seems that reading is a little bit of a dying art with all the devices, but there were hundreds of kids that came through."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
The event will begin on Thursday, May 18, with a seniors only day. Then the pavilion will be open to everyone from Friday to Sunday.
A gold coin entry fee will allow locals to wander the isles and look through the tens-of-thousands of books that will be available.
There is sure to be something to suit all ages and interests.
"There's 40,000 books which is just incredible. We used to purchase some from other Lifeline centres but now they're donated, and the majority come from local people as their way for supporting Lifeline," Ms Robinson said.
"We recognise that it is tough times and so a lot of people don't have finances available to donate and support.
"So this way they can donate their books and they can buy back and support which is great."
With so many books up for grabs, Ms Robinson said people who can't make it on Thursday or Friday needn't worry, as the volunteers will be working hard to constantly restock the shelves.
And to accommodate the cold mornings, a coffee van will be in attendance to warm everyone up and will be joined by the Lifeline 'barbe-crew' on Saturday, who will be cooking up a sausage sizzle for the day.
More information on the Lifeline Bookfair can be found online.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.