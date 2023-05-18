NATIONAL Volunteer Week runs from May 15 to 21 and is a time to recognise and thank the many volunteers in our community that provide countless hours of support to those in need.
Volunteers are the working cogs that make our community go round.
Volunteering has the power to change the lives of both volunteers and those they help.
It offers opportunities for social, economic, and cultural inclusion, and improves our health and wellbeing.
This year's National Volunteer Week theme is 'The Change Makers', highlighting the powerful impact volunteers make supporting individuals, communities and the nation.
Please join me in celebrating the incredible Change Makers who are making a difference in our communities every day.
If you would like to become a volunteer, please contact some of the various organisations across our electorate and offer your services.
I have been reviewing last week's federal budget and its impact on Regional NSW.
It is disappointing to see that dam projects have been cut and road projects that have been cut or delayed.
However, in good news, the 2023-24 federal budget will be funding a bulk-billing increase for rural GPs and a four per cent increase of the Medicare rebate.
This means the bulk-billing rate for general practitioners with triple, opening another 11 million possible appointments for patients.
This is a critical step forward for health in our region - we need people to be able to afford to see their GP, for GPs to be able to offer bulk-billing and all parts of the health system to be working together.
We know it's hard to get into a GP in regional areas and this is a step forward in the right direction to keeping doctor's doors open and making it more affordable.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.