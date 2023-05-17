TWO Bathurst friends have turned their creative outlet into a successful side hustle and are about to be featured on a popular Lifestyle Channel program.
Lisa Gibson and Nikita Williams are the co-founders of Duo Studio, a property staging and interior stylist company, and their work will be on display in the next episode of Selling Houses Australia.
Airing on Foxtel's Lifestyle Channel on Wednesday, May 17, at 7:30pm, the ladies are really excited to have their work showcased to a large audience right across the country.
"We were beyond excited to be a part of Selling Houses Australia and to work alongside the incredible team; Wendy Moore, Andrew Winter and Dennis Scott, as well as the extensive behind-the-scenes team," Ms Gibson said.
"It's a dream come true for us to showcase our style on such a well-loved and known program."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
The ladies decided to take the leap and start Duo Studio around three years ago.
The business offers staging services to real estate agencies, strategically setting up the house décor and furniture for photoshoots and inspections.
From completely styling an empty house, to simply rearranging what is currently occupying the rooms, Duo Studio can work around any situation.
Ms Gibson said having the interior perfectly displayed is a big help when selling a home.
"It gives them the 'wow' factor and it's a really emotive part of the sell," she said.
"It helps the property stand out from the crowd and break through the marketing clutter of so many listings.
"There's a lot of studies about staging, and it says that only 10 to 15 per cent of people have that ability to visualise the empty property and the space with furniture in it."
While both ladies have other jobs, they're really excited to see their side-hustle growing.
They hope to embed Duo Studio as the leaders of the industry in the Central West as they continue to take on new and exciting projects.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.