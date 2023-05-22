Western Advocate
Court

Adrian John Roberts in Bathurst Court for firearm charges

By Court Reporter
Updated May 22 2023 - 1:25pm, first published 1:00pm
A statue of Lady Justice holding scales in front of a clear blue sky. File picture
UNREGISTERED guns hidden underneath a bed have put an end to man's unblemished record after a tip-off to police brought him before a court.

