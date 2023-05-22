A WOMAN who used a stolen gift card to buy herself a bow and arrow has been fined hundreds of dollars by the court.
Tiffany Philips, 20, of Hill Street, Bathurst was convicted in Bathurst Local Court on May 10, 2023 after she pleaded guilty to dishonestly taking financial advantage by deception.
Police were called by a man whose vehicle had been broken into during September of 2022, who said a $200 BCF gift card that was in his wallet - which had also been taken from the car - had been used online, court papers said.
After officers got details of the order from the store, which showed Philips had placed the order, police went to her home on November 5, 2022 to ask about her purchase.
The court heard Philips told police a relative gave it to her and she spent it on an $80 bow and arrow.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Ms Chui told the court during sentencing her client was willing to pay the victim back, and noted that this was her first criminal offence.
"Yes, she used the card knowing it was not hers to buy a bow and arrow," Ms Chui added.
Magistrate D Pearce convicted Philips and fined her $500 for the charge.
