A group of Bathurst competitors were keen to test themselves at one of the nation's most punishing running festivals across Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Ultra-Trail Australia races in the Blue Mountains.
The 100, 50, 22 and 11 kilometre races around the national park south of Katoomba once again drew big numbers, with nearly 5,400 runners completing the four events.
New Zealander George Murray was a dominant winner of the men's 100km race in a time of 9:32:59 while Emily Gilmour-Walsh was the first woman home in 11:33:28.
Bathurst competitors also got themselves involved over the long distance challenge.
Michael Wakefield made his first attempt at the blue ribband 100 kilometre race and completed it in 13:50:33, making him 138th overall.
Wakefield had spent the majority of his race inside the top 100, only slipping back over the final 30km of his run.
Becky House was another Bathurst finisher of the 100km race.
House, who ran 83km last August as part of the Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer event, took on an even bigger challenge on Saturday.
House made up a stack of places through the opening half of the course, gaining more than 100 places from the Golden Stairs checkpoint (10.6km) to the Katoomba Aquatic Centre (56km), and then held her position for the remainder of the race.
Stuart Cole completed his 10th 100km race on Saturday.
Cole toughed it out to finish narrowly inside the 28-hour cutoff for an official finishing time, coming across the line in 27:53:43.
His son, Matthew, ran alongside his father for the entire trip.
Bathurst couple Chris and Fran Grady tried their hand at the 50 kilometre event.
Chris broke the eight hour barrier with his time of 7:57:27, putting him second in the men's 65-69 years category, and Fran took 8:39:08 to finish inside the top 10 of the women's 60-64 years division.
Chris has been a long-time competitor on the 100km course, having also completed 10 editions of the event like Cole.
Lisa Smiles took on the course right alongside Fran Grady, running an identical time to share eighth place in the 60-64 years category with her friend.
Alison Broughton was just ahead of that pair with a time of 8:31:17.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
