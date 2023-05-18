The instant asset tax write-off cap will be reduced from $150,000 to $20,000 in business assets. This was a COVID recovery incentive that was only ever projected as temporary. It sold a lot of dual cab utes.



A 10 per cent increase in the bio-security levy to protect from incoming animal and plant diseases. Primary Producers to pay the levy (user pays in action).



A big increase in diesel fuel excise that will add to transport costs.

