AS recession clouds gather in the United States we can be assured that our federal election was probably a good one to lose.
Some measures in the Chalmers budget that will affect the farming community:
These changes are an example of democracy at work and we must all accept the will of the people.
REPORTS of the filling of a lot of rural jobs are giving a positive feeling to fruit and vegetable growers as well as grain and cotton harvesters.
Several major abattoirs have sourced reliable workers and we noticed a lot of workers vehicles at a small meatworks near Binnaway recently.
As the COVID restrictions fade into the background, it's much easier to attract families from the coastal rush to our peaceful inland towns and cities.
Bathurst at busy times can be described as overstocked, but our Sydney visitors love the peace and quiet and talk about our quiet streets.
SEVEN consecutive frosts have certainly nipped a lot of the fresh green pastures across our tablelands as many parts of the state are reporting conditions that are rapidly drying.
As yardings of cattle increase, the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator has continued to ease and at 629c/kg it is now 452c/kg below its level at this point in 2022.
Total national yardings across all categories are at their highest level in two and a half years.
These levels have a positive side as buying opportunities for very good quality store cattle must be tempting.
RED meat saleyard prices are adjusting to a supply and demand situation that is the result of an unusual run of three very good seasons in a row.
National Trade Lamb Indicator is at 616c/kg and National Mutton indicator at 439c/kg.
I MUST raise my cap to Bathurst's six newest Living Legends who were announced on Proclamation Day by Mayor Robert Taylor.
Tanya-Lee Holmes, Bill Deeley, Jim Schaerf, Matt Irvine, Gerry Ryan and Dave Conyers are well known figures throughout our district and their efforts to help our community deserved to be recognised.
I'm sure that country people will join me in saying thank you to six of Bathurst's very best citizens.
The new Free Trade Agreement with the United Kingdom takes effect within weeks and this should give a real lift to red meat export prices, especially beef.
Positive signs are also emerging from China that a lifting of trade embargoes for wine, barley and meat exports from our country may gradually happen after much diplomacy.
Sometimes a new government broom can sweep very cleanly.
As the dust settles from a National Party row in Macquarie Street, I think it's important to realise that the state seat of Bathurst is a Paul Toole stronghold rather than a traditional Nationals seat.
It is not very long ago that Gerard Martin and Mick Clough were highly regarded as Labor Members for Bathurst and strong supporters of rural industry.
On behalf of the Sinclair family, Nutrien will be offering for auction "Amaroo", at 371 Caloola Road, Newbridge.
Approx 756 hectares (1870 acres) is on offer.
The auction is to be held at Bathurst RSL Club in the Courtyard Room at 11am on Thursday, May 25.
For further details, please contact Marcus Schembri on 0429 032 906 or the Nutrien office on 6331 7722.
EVEN though there was only an average offering Australia-wide in week 45 of 43,000 bales, the wool market came under pressure from a wildly fluctuating AUD/USD rate.
While normally a lower AUD vs the USD makes our raw material look cheaper to our customers who buy in US terms, a fluctuating dollar rate creates uncertainty in their minds on whether to buy or not.
Demand is slow and sluggish at the moment with global economic uncertainty continuing with high inflation, cost of living and interest rates.
Reports, however, of an improving Chinese domestic economy coming out of long lockdowns are heartening.
By the end of week 45, only 75 per cent of the offering had been sold and the EMI had dropped by 2 per cent with higher VM, lower strength and style wools being most affected.
Sydney saw drops of up to 40ac/kg clean per kilo in the fleece wools whilst skirting types dropped around the same.
Carding types continue to be in poor demand as big buyers such a Korea and Italy are very quiet.
Week 46 has an early estimated offering of 49,000 bales, with the 93rd annual IWTO congress being held in Kyoto, Japan of which many Australian wool companies and bodies will be represented.
THE farmer's wife fell heavily in the underground car park and was still down when a lady driver asked if she was okay.
When the reply was satisfactory, the driver added, "Oh good, if you can drive away I'll wait for your parking space."
***
A HAPPY couple left the farm for the security of a gated community.
Their first night they ordered Menulog food, gave the address and were quickly told, "And the security code on the gate is still 1280?"
