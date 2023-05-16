RACING fans really hit the accelerator on purchasing camp sites for the Bathurst 1000, with spots selling out in record time.
Within 90 minutes, more than 7000 camp sites for the 2023 Bathurst 1000 have been renewed and purchased, with tens-of-thousands of motor racing fans expected to descend upon Mount Panorama this October.
Supercars chief executive officer Shane Howard said while they anticipated a high level of demand for camp sites, they did not expect spots to sell so quickly.
Due to the high demand in camp site sales, Supercars officials in conjunction with Bathurst Regional Council are in the process of investigating the addition of more grounds to house extra camp sites for this year's event.
"It's a testament to the passion and loyalty of our fans," Mr Howard said.
"We will meet with council next week to investigate additional camping options to accommodate the overwhelming demand.
"We encourage fans who missed out this morning to add their name to our newly created waitlist which has been set up today, with information to go out soon regarding the potential dates for new sites to go on sale."
This year will mark the 60th anniversary of the prestigious Bathurst event, which will take place from Thursday, October 5, to Sunday, October 8.
Fans who missed out on securing a camp site will soon be able to add their name to the official waitlist from the Bathurst Camping page on the Supercars website.
With camp site tickets not including access to the Bathurst 1000 events, reserved grandstand seating, general admission, priority parking and paddock passes are all available through Ticketek.
