VOLUNTEERS are the life blood of our community and that's no different at the Cheritan Retirement Village.
Sister Michelle Farrugia, Robyn Halliday and Marilyn Hobbs visit the village for several hours a week, spending time with the residents.
All up, they've given almost 50 years of service to the residents at the village.
Sr Michelle said her weekly visits make a real difference to the residents at the village.
READ MORE:
"They are just seeing a different face," he said.
"They just like to hear what I've been doing.
"They get to know me as a person, not just as a sister but someone that visits them.
"These visits really make a difference."
Sr Michelle is often occupied by her 13-year-old Maltese-Shih Tzu dog Archie and the residents always find great joy in seeing him.
"I usually come on a Monday and there's this one lady that particularly likes Archie," she said.
"He'll go on her walker and I walk around the home with her.
"The residents would've had a lot of dogs over the years and for them to see Archie is great."
Ms Hobb said she loves interacting with old people.
"They have such stories to tell," she said.
"My mum had me quite older, so I was always around older people. They're so easy to talk to.
"When you get close to them and you get to hear their stories, some of them are quite extraordinary."
"I've made a lot of friends over the years and I've been volunteering in nursing homes since I was 19 and I'm now 84.
"It's really fulfilling and rewarding."
Ms Halliday has been volunteering in nursing homes for over two decades.
She first started volunteering at St Anne's in Perthville, then to St Vincent's, which has since become St Catherine's at Gormans Hill.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.