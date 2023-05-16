AFTER a very pleasant two weeks spent in Tasmania and Melbourne, your correspondent has returned to find some cards in the office.
Club Championships
4s final: The team of Mick Simmons, Mick Hall, Susie Simmons and Ian Shaw had a decisive win over the team of Alby Homer, Ray Noonan, Denis Oxley and Paul Reece.
Mick's team was well ahead after eight ends when the score read 10-5.
A seven in the 11th end for Mick's team then put them in an unbeatable position at 21-5.
To rub salt further into the wounds, Mick's team cleaned up the last five ends and 14 shots to finish the game on 37-11 after 19 ends.
B singles final: Ian Shaw played Joe Young with Nev Townsend as Marker.
Ian was always on top in this game, leading 9-2 after six then 17-4 after 13 ends.
He was first to 25 after 20 ends with Joe on nine.
Congratulations Ian!
A singles semi-finals: Susie Simmons played against husband Mick Simmons; the game marked by Ian Shaw.
Mick was first away and led until the 11th end when Susie caught up on 9-all.
At the 16th end, they were level on 13-all, then Susie stayed in front, although only by a shot, in the 23rd end with the score on 21-20.
She held on to win the game 25-21.
In the other semi-final, Luke Dobbie played against Mick Hall, with the marker Garry Hotham.
This was a very close game all the way, with scores equal on five occasions. Mick was mainly the leader with Luke catching up.
After being on 14-all at the 21st end, Luke scored a four to take the lead.
This was quickly taken back by Mick, leading on 22-18 and wasn't until the 31st end the Luke caught up again.
In the 34th end, Luke drew level again on 24-all. Down to the last end, Luke took the jack back for the winning single.
Social bowls
Wednesday, May 10
Game one, rink two: Pat Duff and R. Wogan beat Cathy Evans and Barry McPherson 18-14.
Pat and his partner had a handy lead of 8-3 after seven ends, then led 12-4 after 10.
After the 16th end, with the score on 17-8, Cathy and Barry had a burst of four ends, but it was not enough.
Game two, rink three: Norm Hayes, Annette McPherson and Daniel Prasad defeated Garry Hotham, Marg Miller and Phil Murray with the score of 22-12.
Norm and his team were unchallenged for the first nine ends while they scored 14 shots.
Garry's crew then came good for four ends and added eight shots.
At the 15th end with the score 18-8, the gap was 10 shots and that's how it finished, each side adding four.
Game three, rink five: Alan Clark and Peter Drew had a good win over Joe Young and Ken Fulton, starting with a 13-3 lead after seven ends.
This grew to 19-6 after the 11th when Joe and Kenny scored 10 shots in three ends, thus were only three shots down on 19-16.
However, Alan and Peter resumed their attack and took the win on 30-19.
Game four, rink six: Bobby Bourke, Trevor Kellock and Scott Bennett had a good start in their game against Ian Schofield, Kevin Miller and B. Dawson, having a score of 15-5 after nine ends.
A six for Scoey's team in the 12th end brought them to within two shots at 16-14. At the 17th they were only one down on 19-18.
However, Bobby's team closed out the game with four, six and two to finish on 31-18.
Saturday, May 13
Game one, rink one: Denis Oxley and Nev Townsend were too strong for Kevin Miller and Louise Hall.
Denis and Nev led on 12-4 after the 10th end; Kevin and Louise fought back to take the lead four ends later on 13-12.
Denis and Nev claimed the following four ends for an eight-shot lead. The game ended on 22-16 after 20 ends.
Game two, rink four: Bobby Bourke and Phill Murray beat Norm Hayes and Ron Cambey 24-20.
Norm and Phill were first away with nine shots in the first two ends, and a 13-3 lead after the fifth.
Bobby and Ronnie combined to win the next five ends to be only one shot behind on 13-12. Norm and Phill held the lead until the 15th end; after that Bobbie and Ronnie prevailed.
Game three, rink five: Ray Noonan and Chris Stafford won a close game against Bob Lindsay and Anthony Morrissey, with the final score of 24-22.
Bob and Chris had a strong start, leading 9-1 after five ends, but gave away a seven in the sixth end.
Shorty and Chris took the lead with a five in the 11th end, but Bob and Anthony caught up three ends later.
After 18 ends, Bob and Anthony re-took the lead but a four for Shorty and Chris in the 19th ends kept them in front for the win.
Game four, rink six: Alex Birkens and Daniel Prasad beat John Archer and Trevor Kellock with the score of 25-14.
Alex and Daniel were always on top, leading 15-5 after 12 ends. A four for John and Trevor brought them up to 20-10, but the win for Alex and Daniel was in the bag.
Game five, rink seven: Ian Schofield and Marg Miller had a clear win over Joe Young and Grant Brunton with the score of 26-12.
While Scoey and Marg started well, leading 7-0 after five ends, Joe and Grant came back to be only two-down on 8-6.
Leading 18-10 after 17, Scoey and Marg scored a five to put the win beyond doubt.
By the Bowling Shark
THE continuance of the major-minors took place this week and there was a rest day for the mixed pairs on Sunday.
For all the mothers that enjoy a roll, happy Mothers Day to all, I hope you all had a fantastic day.
This is how the week rolled:
Tuesday, May 9
Rink three: Robert Raithby, Peter Ryan and Max Elms were 1-all after two ends of play against Terry Clark, Russ McPherson and Josh Roberson.
Team Elms struggled for points and were 10 points down by the 13th, eventually going down 22-14.
Rink four: Kevin Dwyer, Mick Burke and John Bosson also struggled for momentum against Tony Smith, Peter Phegan and Jim Clark.
Team Clark was 16-4 up by the 13th and went on to win the match 20-10.
Rink five: Bryce Peard, Noel Witney (swing bowler) and Allan Clark had a tough match against Bob Charlton, Noel Witney and Dan Rochford.
Team Rochford had the lead briefly on the ninth (9-8) but Team Clark came back the next end to take control and the win 20-19.
Rink six: Daryl Howard, John Toole and Tim Pickstone were tied up on the fifth (4-all) against Jake Shurmer, Paul Jenkins and Ron McGarry.
Team Pickstone undid the knots and opened the scoring opportunities and went on to win the match 23-10.
Rink seven: Colin Pickstone and Peter Drew were one point in front by the 10th (14-13) against Ron Hogan and Kevin Miller.
Team Drew didn't win a point from the 20th end, at which stage there was five ends to go, and went down 29-22.
Wednesday, May 10
Rink four: Sue Murray and Kerry Lucas were amongst the points against Gail Howard and Betsy Thornberry.
With the game cut short to 13 ends, it came down to a close call, but Team Thornberry got it done winning 11-8.
Rink five: Merle Stephens and Peggy McIntosh dominated their match with only nine ends of play against Beryl Flanagan and Mel Parker.
Team McIntosh was up 10-1 by the fifth and took the win 15-4.
Saturday, May 13
Major-minors championship
Rink two: Graham Scott and Hugh Brennan were taught a lesson in bowls against Gary Cafe and Mick Sewell.
Team Brennan was stuck on one point for seven ends which didn't help their cause.
Team Sewell didn't do a thing wrong for the entirety of the match to win easily 27-7.
Rink three: Daryl Shurmer and Jeff Adams were up 14-5 by the eighth against Ron McGarry and Glen Urza.
Teams Adams allowed the opposition back into the match on the 11th, with Team Urza scoring a five.
Team Adams only put another three points on their board and went down 29-17.
Rink four: Ron Hollebone and Craig Bush proved that had what it takes against the stick men, Ted Parker and Allan Clark.
With the scores tied on the fifth (6-all) and again on the seventh (7-all), Team Bush pushed forward and went onto win the match 20-15.
Social bowls
Rink one: Peter Zylstra and Dave Josh were too good in the end for Max Elms and Dennis Harvey.
Team Josh was up 19-8 by the 13th and went to 24 points by the 16th.
This is where their scoring stopped and Team Harvey started. Unfortunately for Team Harvey, it still fell short 24-18.
Rink five: Tom Cruise, Robert Raithby and Paul Galvin were level pegging on the 11th (10-all) against Alex Osbourne, Terry James and John Hobson.
Team Galvin then pulled ahead and secured the victory 22-18.
Rink six: John Toole (junior), Greg Hallett and Noel Witney were 6-all after six ends of play against John Toole (senior), Gary Cameron and Lacie Koszta.
Team Koszta continued to lead from the front and took the win 24-17.
Rink seven: Kevin Dwyer, Ron Hogan and Mick McDonald had a tight match against Paul Jennings, Peter Phegan and Tiger Smith.
With the scores level on the sixth (5-all) and again on the last (17-all) an extra end was played.
Team McDonald won by one point, 18-17.
Rink eight: John Mackie, Ian Warren and Paul Francis struggled from the get-go against Bill Mackie, Dan Rochford and Tim Pickstone.
Team Francis did its best to come within two points of the lead, but that was as close as it got, going down to Team Pickstone 27-15.
This wraps up another great week at the Majellan, so until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and stay frosty.
