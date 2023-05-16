Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Mick and Susie Simmons, Mick Hall and Ian Shaw enjoy commanding 4s victory

By Newsroom
Updated May 17 2023 - 9:26am, first published May 16 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Cross enjoys a game of social bowls at Majellan. Picture by Phil Blatch
Greg Cross enjoys a game of social bowls at Majellan. Picture by Phil Blatch

BATHURST CITY

AFTER a very pleasant two weeks spent in Tasmania and Melbourne, your correspondent has returned to find some cards in the office.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.