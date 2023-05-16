THEY are underestimated by their rivals, they are seen as underdogs, but Bathurst players are ready to undermine the heavyweights at this year's Hockey NSW Under 18 Girls Field State Championships.
Bathurst will field a two-pronged attack at the Macarthur Hockey Complex, with all players determined to prove that those in green and white are to be respected and feared.
They want to prove that they are much better than their current state rankings - Bathurst 1 at 14th and Bathurst 2 at 30th - and stick it to the teams with a much larger player pools to draw from.
"For sure they underestimate us, we're just a country town, but we're full of amazing, talented girls," Bathurst 1 player Lily Kable said.
"We want to go out there have fun and play the hockey we know, Bathurst hockey. All the girls have experience which is great, a lot of them have played prem [premier league], so we've just got to put that on the field.
"Last year the first couple of games knocked us back, that set us back the whole tournament. So we've got to go out hard this time and get on top.
"We've got to start strong, stay strong, learn from our mistakes from last year and show the city teams what us country girls have."
We're just a country town, but we're full of amazing, talented girls.- Lily Kable
Kable is one of the more experienced players in the Bathurst 1 outfit. Last year she not only represented NSW, but she toured Europe as part of the Australian under 16s development side.
While Kable has not always played her district representative hockey for Bathurst, now the striker/attacking midfielder wouldn't have it any other way.
"I played rep for Lithgow in under 13s, which was a long time ago," she said.
"We did play Bathurst and I remember it was always a good competition between Bathurst and Lithgow. But I'm a Bathurst girl now and I love it."
Kable and her Bathurst team-mates - which include more players with state representative duties on their resume - will line up in division two.
They've been drawn in the same pool as Tamworth, Far North Coast, Northern Sydney and Beaches plus Illawarra South Coast.
The will face stiff opposition, but under the guidance of coach Brad Fulton they are determined to put in a strong showing.
"We've got a really good squad this year, there are a few young girls which is good to see, having them come from 15s into 18s," Kable said.
"We don't want to get relegated, that's the main goal, but the team we've got this year, Brad's got confidence in us.
"It is such a big step up from 15s, like you get three years in 18s and the competition is so much better.
"It's better speed, better intensity, skill, because everyone has improved just so much from 15s to 18s. But it's great and I love it."
Bathurst 2, which is coached by Jill Long, will compete in division four alongside Central Coast, Canberra, Southern Highlands and Tamworth.
Though less experienced than their Bathurst 1 counterparts, Bathurst 2 is just as hungry to advance to the finals.
Kable said having the camaraderie of two sides acts as a big motivator. It also underlines Bathurst's status as a good breeding ground for hockey talents.
"It's so good for Bathurst. They were deciding whether or not to put in a second team, so to have two such good squads is great for Bathurst," she said.
"It's hard being in two different divs, but it's good in that you can go watch each other, support them, which will be awesome. I think they had a really good time last year and hopefully they can do well this time."
The championships run Friday through to Sunday at the Narellan-based complex.
Bathurst 1 opens its campaign against Illawarra South Coast while Bathurst 2 begins with a clash against Southern Highlands.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.