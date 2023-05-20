OLIVIA Ruggiero is no stranger to the stage.
At the age of 14, she landed the role in St Stanislaus' College's production of Oliver and after an acting career, which has taken her all over the world, she will return to Bathurst in June to bring her one-woman cabaret, Broadway Diva, to the school's Marble Hall, where her career began.
Ms Ruggiero grew up in Bathurst, attending The Assumption School and All Saints' College before finishing her senior years at Kinross Wolaroi in Orange.
She's played many roles during her time in Bathurst.
While at Kinross she was Babette in Beauty and the Beast, which earned her a CAT award for Best Supporting Actress, as well as starring as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz.
With the Carillion Theatrical Society, she played the character of Sarah Brown in Guys and Dolls, as well as many other major leads.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
She has followed her dreams, and most recently enjoyed success performing her cabaret, Puppets, as part of the SpaceUK program at Edinburgh Fringe in Scotland.
Such was the success of the show she also brought it back to Australia, where it earned a spot at the Kings Cross Theatre as part of the Panimo Pandemonium Festival in February 2022, as well as a season at The Butterfly Club in Melbourne.
In fact, it's been a whirlwind 12 months for the performer.
In late 2022, she was nominated for a Broadway World Award for Best Performer, while Puppets has been nominated for Best New Musical.
Puppets was written by Ms Ruggiero during the last COVID-19 lockdown.
"It's a one-woman cabaret based on true events surrounding my pursuit for my happily ever after," she said.
"Basically, I am one of 323 million people currently on a dating app."
She said the award nominations were beyond anything she has ever expected.
"I've been voting in Broadway World Awards for years, so to see my name up there was just unbelievable. I'm very humbled and just can't believe the amazing response to the show - it's mind blowing," she said.
"I was very shocked and grateful."
Now back in Australia, she said she was excited to bring her critically acclaimed one-woman cabaret, Broadway Diva, to Bathurst before heading back to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this year.
Two shows will be held, the first on Friday, June 9, followed by Saturday, June 10 at the Marble Hall at St Stanislaus' College.
Ms Ruggiero described the performance as a "homecoming", having grown up in Bathurst before moving to Queensland and then to Sydney to pursue education at the Conservatorium of Music.
She said the cabaret featured Broadway belts, West End wonders and opera classics, as well as beloved show tunes from everyone's favourite shows including Les Miserables, Anastasia, Cabaret, SMASH, Jesus Christ Superstar and more.
Co-created and directed by celebrated director Carly Fisher, she said Broadway Diva is a show for musical lovers and Broadway novices alike.
"After nearly 10 years since I last performed in Bathurst, it is a true thrill to be performing once again in my hometown of Bathurst," Ms Ruggiero said.
"Bringing this show, a show that celebrates songs we all know and love, but importantly songs that I have been raised on and have such a passion for because of my nan, back to Bathurst, is a privilege."
The show has already received rave reviews, beginning its tour at the exclusive Claire's Kitchen Cabaret Salon in Sydney, with tickets selling out a month prior to opening.
"This show is, in many ways, an ode to the incredible musicians, lyricists, composers and songwriters that have made an indelible mark on our careers and lives," director Carly Fisher said.
"It is also our own special thank you to the people in our lives who introduced us to shows, fostered our passion and continue to support our dreams - our families."
Ms Ruggiero agreed, saying she has dedicated Broadway Diva to her "Nana and everyone in the community who shaped me and fostered my love of theatre."
Tickets for the Bathurst performances of Broadway Diva are available at https://events.humanitix.com/broadway-diva-live-in-bathurst.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.