Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Olivia Ruggiero to bring her one-woman cabaret to St Stanislaus' College

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
May 20 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

OLIVIA Ruggiero is no stranger to the stage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.