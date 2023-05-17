Western Advocate
Rainbow Story Time with drag queen Betty Confetti cancelled after threats received

By Sara Garrity and Louise Thrower
Updated May 17 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 2:00pm
Drag queen Betty Confetti said this isn't the first time she has experienced hate for her drag. Picture supplied
The Goulburn Mulwaree Council has been forced to cancel Rainbow Story Time, a children's book reading by Bathurst drag queen Betty Confetti, following threats received by the council as well as the performer.

