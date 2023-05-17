Police investigating a failed break and enter at Kelso business

POLICE are investigating a failed break and enter at a Kelso business.
Police were notified at 3.15am on Wednesday, May 17, that a person was attempting to break into Harvey Norman.
The witness was attending a gym on the other side of the Harvey Norman carpark when they observed the situation, but by the time police arrived, the person had fled the scene.
Police observed a smashed front door, which had created a medium-sized hole, but it was not big enough for someone to enter through it.
"It appears they didn't gain entry and nothing was stolen," Chifley Police District Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell said.
"They've obviously smashed the front door but couldn't get in."
Investigations into the incident remain ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bathurst Police on 63328699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
