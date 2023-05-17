THE opening try of a NSW Country success - that is how Bathurst's James Woolmington marked his first match at Carrington Park in almost a decade.
There was a time when, as a Bathurst Panther, Woolmington called Carrington Park his home ground. Now he is a member of the NSW Police and is based in Maroubra.
However, it was through that police connection that Woolmington made his return on Wednesday. He lined up in the second row for Country in the NSW Police Rugby League clash with City.
It was a successful homecoming too as Woolmington and his Country team-mates bettered City 36-22.
"It's been that long I can't remember when I last played here, 2014, 2015, it's been awhile," Woolmington said.
"Carrington Park, it's dead set improved so much since then and it's a credit to the council staff who've done the hard work to bring it up. It's perfect."
While Woolmington played plenty of Group 10 rugby league, firstly for St Pat's and then Bathurst Panthers, and also took part in the Mid West Cup for the CSU Mungoes, he'd taken a break from the sport prior to this year.
It meant he was surprised to find himself in a NSW Country jumper.
"It's very special, I didn't expect to be here to be honest. I only played just to have a run again, I haven't played in four years," he said.
"Just the boys at work asked me to come and play footy again, so to get a Country jersey was a privilege.
"The only rep I played was junior Group 10, I only played locally. I played the first year of 18s with Bathurst St Pat's, then I went to Bathurst Panthers and stayed there until I went up to uni and played up there.
"It feels good to be playing footy again, I've got the itch back."
In a physical match which saw the rivals trade tries throughout before Country pulled away in the final 10 minutes, Woolmington provided the first highlight.
After being popped a pass from five-eighth Reece Chappell, he spun out of a tackle and dived over the line.
"I didn't expect it. I just worked hard and old mate was around the legs and the line was there so I went over," Woolmington said.
From there the sides traded tries, Country twice being guilty of making an error the set straight after scoring which led to City impacting the scoreboard.
At half-time it was City who led 16-14.
With 40 minutes of play gone, Country wrestled back momentum with two tries in quick succession.
Firstly hooker Rhys Fagerlund darted out from dummy half and crossed between the sticks then, despite City protests he'd been held up, winger Dylan Wagner was awarded a try.
That pushed the score out to 26-16 and though City was next to score, Country wasn't about to surrender its lead.
Wagner made it a second half double then with 38 seconds left, lock Hayden Ashcroft crossed to ice the win.
"Once we just completed sets, kicked to corners and then defended that set and just kept going, that's when we really came through," Woolmington said.
"It was just about completing sets."
