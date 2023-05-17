Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

James Woolmington scores as Country wins NSW Police Rugby League match with City

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated May 17 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst league talent James Woolmington works with his NSW Country team-mates to stop City centre Peter Pakoti. Picture by Anya Whitelaw
Bathurst league talent James Woolmington works with his NSW Country team-mates to stop City centre Peter Pakoti. Picture by Anya Whitelaw

THE opening try of a NSW Country success - that is how Bathurst's James Woolmington marked his first match at Carrington Park in almost a decade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.