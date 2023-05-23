Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Bell Conveyancing in Bathurst are hosting Australia's Biggest Morning Tea

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated May 23 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the team at Bell Conveyancing Nicole Bruce, Becky House, Kristy Bell, Kate Gullifer and Amy Vickers are all preparing to have a bake off for the Cancer Council's Biggest Morning Tea. Picture supplied
Members of the team at Bell Conveyancing Nicole Bruce, Becky House, Kristy Bell, Kate Gullifer and Amy Vickers are all preparing to have a bake off for the Cancer Council's Biggest Morning Tea. Picture supplied

THE Cancer Council is a cause that is very close to the hearts of all the employees at Bell Conveyancing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.