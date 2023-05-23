THE Cancer Council is a cause that is very close to the hearts of all the employees at Bell Conveyancing.
That is why, for they second year in a row, they will be hosting Australia's Biggest Morning Tea.
The Morning Tea will take place on Wednesday, May 24, from the Piper Street office.
It will kick off at 10am on the day, and will run until 11:30am, all to raise money and awareness for a good cause.
The morning will raise much needed funds for the Cancer Council, that go towards vital cancer research, support services, prevention programs, and advocacy.
"Our office has quite a close connection to the charity, we all know someone who has been impacted by cancer, and we just wanted to do what we can to help those who are impacted," said licenced conveyancer Amy Vickers.
This morning tea is going to be about much more than just baked goods.
There will also be a representative from the Cancer Council at the event, to make a speech and inform attendees as to the benefits of donations, and the work of the organisation as a whole.
Bell Conveyancing owner Kristy Bell, said that this is just one way that the company is stepping up the event from the success of the previous year.
Another way that the event is set to be bigger than last year, is due to the inclusion of barista made coffee.
The Black Crow coffee van will be present at the morning tea, and with every sale, one dollar will be donated to the cause.
Though last year the Morning Tea raised $3000, this year, the team at Bell Conveyancing are not setting a fundraising goal, due to the cost-of-living crisis.
"Everyone is going through a tough time at the moment, so whatever we raise will be great," Ms Bell said.
Another way the team are helping to ensure there is no pressure on anybody doing it tough, is by providing all of the tasty treats themselves, and not calling for food donations.
"It's not just about giving money, we are actually going to bake all of the treats ourselves," Ms Bell said.
"All the staff members are getting involved, we've all got a list of things that we're going to bake each, so by doing this we're learning how to make things that we would never normally make."
Though there will be a variety of delicious delights available at the morning tea, the team were not willing to give away any hints regarding the types of treats available.
"You'll have to come to the Biggest Morning Tea and find out," Ms Vickers said.
Donations can be made on the day via a donation tin, or through a QR code, and receipts can be provided for any cash donations about two dollars.
The morning tea is open to anybody in the community, and those interested in attending are encouraged to register their interest through the Bell Conveyancing Facebook page.
Anyone who wishes to donate in their absence can do so online.
