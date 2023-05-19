ST CATHERINE'S Aged Care has chalked up a significant milestone, as it marked its sixth anniversary at its current location earlier this week.
St Catherine's first opened its door at its Gormans Hill Road site back in 2017, following the merging of Catholic Healthcare's St Vincent's Residential Aged Care, St Catherine's Aged Care and Catholic Community Services.
Prior to the merge, St Catherine's had called Busby Street home for almost half a century.
St Catherine's Age Care residential manager Angela Stocks said while staff 'loved the homeliness' of the old building, the new one is "brilliant".
"This is a much better layout and it's a lot more comfortable for the residents with their individual rooms, en-suites and beautiful views of the gardens," she said.
"We were originally in the old building at the top of Busby Street and while we loved that building, it had aged and didn't meet compliance.
"It's certainly about the building, but it's also about the staff and the care they provide to our residents.
"We're very proud of that and we try to celebrate whenever we can, so six years was a good excuse."
Ms Stocks explained that St Catherine's was set up by the Sisters of Mercy in the 1960s.
"We're very lucky that we have a very tight community here and loyal staff that goes above and beyond," she said.
"It's been quite challenging over the years, with the onset of COVID-19.
"We've also had the changes of availability of staff, who go above and beyond to work extra shifts, if we're short-staffed or can't recruit.
"That seems to be getting better."
St Catherine's currently employees almost 170 staff, catering to almost 130 residents.
It celebrated its sixth birthday at its Gormans Hill base on Wednesday, with a small party.
