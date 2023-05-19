Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

St Catherine's Aged Care Bathurst celebrates six years at Gormans Hill site

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated May 19 2023 - 1:16pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Catherine's Residential Age Care residential manager Angela Stocks and Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor, with Father Peter Shannon (front left) and Sister Sheila Conliffe (front right). Picture by Bradley Jurd
St Catherine's Residential Age Care residential manager Angela Stocks and Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor, with Father Peter Shannon (front left) and Sister Sheila Conliffe (front right). Picture by Bradley Jurd

ST CATHERINE'S Aged Care has chalked up a significant milestone, as it marked its sixth anniversary at its current location earlier this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.