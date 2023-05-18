Assistance and support when you need it most Advertising Feature

The dedicated team at Smarter Living Choices can help make a real difference in your life with a wide range of services available. Picture Supplied

For the last 25 years, Smarter Living Choices (SLC) have been providing unique community care to Orange and the surrounding region. Previously known as Orange and Regional Nursing Service, the organisation rebranded in 2019 after their range of services and support expanded to better meet community needs.

Having worked in the disability and aged care industry for 14 years and with SLC for the last two years, SLC's new manager Tiani Crear said the team was eager to continue working closely with their local communities.



"Our business is community based, and we support our NDIS participants and clients to engage within their local community," she said. "Smarter Living Choices also work alongside other small local businesses ensuring the best support is received."

SLC provides high quality and focused services including NDIS and Disability Support, Aged Care, and Nursing and Community Care. SLC provides regular support to ensure NDIS participants are able to remain living independently in the community, and assist with:

Community participation

Household tasks

Life-skill development

Daily tasks and shared living

Community nursing care

Travel and transport

Personal activities

Life stage transitioning

Tiani said SLC provided unique, client-focused solutions. "Our services are individualised and designed to assist you to remain at home independent, safe and well for longer.



"Our aged care and in-home care services are flexible to meet individuals' specific needs, whether you are recovering from a recent illness or injury, need care as a natural part of ageing, or you just need a little extra help at times," she said. "Maximising independence and enabling you to stay in your own home for as long as possible is our main goal."

As part of SLC's Nursing and Community Care, a friendly Registered Nurse can also help you manage health conditions at home, assisting with:

Changing wound dressings or catheter care

Checking health aspects such as your blood pressure

Managing continence

Managing medications

Peg feeds

Complex care needs

Palliative care

SLC employees a strong team of Central West locals and are always on the look out for more staff having recently recruited seven new field staff across Orange and Bathurst, and Tiani said that she was proud to be leading such a dedicated team. "Our staff under promise and over deliver.



"The key to SLC's success is being authentic and honest, with the rapport built between staff and clients making their service personalised," she said. "As I am a mother of four young children, one of who has additional needs, being exposed to NDIS on a personal level drives me on a daily basis to ensure my clients are seen as individuals in society and not a number.



"Dealing with daily changes with my child and his additional needs drives me further in my position to create change, provide empathy and understanding and empower the clients and participants to have choice and control with the supports they received."