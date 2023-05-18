DEPUTY mayor Ben Fry has returned to social media after being forced to take down his public Facebook page following a post that criticised a silent display in Bathurst regarding COVID-19 vaccination.
The display, called Forest of the Fallen, was spotted alongside the Macquarie River over the weekend and shared stories of people who the organisers allege were left seriously injured or had died after having a COVID-19 vaccine.
The Forest of the Fallen website rejects the term "anti-vax", and says the people behind the display "are not offering medical advice".
In his Facebook post on Sunday, May 14, Cr Fry said concerned community members had alerted him to the display, which he labelled "anti-vaxxer propaganda", and he contacted council and the police to have the installation removed.
He said the signs posed "a long-term health threat to the people of Bathurst", and went on to write: "If an anti-vaxxer approaches, do not engage. Statistically speaking, they are more likely to be carrying Covid, probably."
His post was screenshot and rapidly spread across social media, prompting criticism from those who have health concerns about COVID-19 vaccines, oppose the vaccines or oppose how the vaccine was mandated in Australia.
Some even called on him to resign from his position with Bathurst Regional Council.
Cr Fry said he removed the post after a council ranger visited the site of the display and deemed it to be "cordial, peaceful and allowable". He later took down his Facebook page.
He has since issued an apology to the coordinator behind the Forest of the Fallen display in Bathurst.
In a written statement, he said: "I issue this statement to extend an apology to those who were offended by my il-worded [sic], unnecessarily loaded post, and to retract the statements; especially the sentence: 'Statistically speaking, they [anti-vaxxers] are more likely to be carrying Covid, probably'. This oxymoronic line was a failed attempt at a tongue-in-cheek falsity, the crux of which I do not actually believe."
Cr Fry also said he appreciated the "cordial and polite phone discussions I have had, and emails I have received" from people who objected to his Facebook post, and said he was reviewing the articles, personal stories and news sources they had provided to him.
The Western Advocate contacted Cr Fry about the post and the subsequent disappearance of his public Facebook page.
When asked why he removed his Facebook page, he said it was for the "safety and wellbeing" of himself and his family.
While some people, by his own description, were "cordial and polite" in their criticism, others were not so kind and Cr Fry felt he was being unreasonably harassed.
In light of this incident, he encouraged people to "be kind" and be respectful of differing opinions.
"People just need to keep an open mind and keep in mind that everybody's constantly learning in their own journey in life and take into consideration all viewpoints and opinions," he said.
"I've certainly learnt that I'll triple check my resources before providing reactionary commentary online out of hearsay."
Cr Fry reactivated his Facebook page on May 18, posting his written apology.
The Western Advocate also contacted Bathurst council about the Forest of the Fallen installation.
Director of Environmental, Planning and Building Services, Neil Southorn, said, as far as he was aware, no permission had been sought to put up the signs.
However, there are instances where temporary signs can be considered exempt from development consent if certain criteria is met.
This criteria includes a sign that:
Mr Southorn said he was also not aware of any complaints being made from members of the public to council about the Forest of the Fallen installation.
The signs erected around the river, which have since been taken down, were not removed by council.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.