Western Advocate
Home/News/Council

Bathurst deputy mayor Ben Fry facing backlash over 'anti-vaxxer' post

Updated May 19 2023 - 9:35am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillor Ben Fry has copped criticism for a Facebook post (inset) regarding an installation. Picture file
Councillor Ben Fry has copped criticism for a Facebook post (inset) regarding an installation. Picture file

DEPUTY mayor Ben Fry has returned to social media after being forced to take down his public Facebook page following a post that criticised a silent display in Bathurst regarding COVID-19 vaccination.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.