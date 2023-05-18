In a written statement, he said: "I issue this statement to extend an apology to those who were offended by my il-worded [sic], unnecessarily loaded post, and to retract the statements; especially the sentence: 'Statistically speaking, they [anti-vaxxers] are more likely to be carrying Covid, probably'. This oxymoronic line was a failed attempt at a tongue-in-cheek falsity, the crux of which I do not actually believe."